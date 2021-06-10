Chandler Center for the Arts Announces Concert Film and Live Q&A With Storm Large

Musician, actor, and author Storm Large shares her story of hope, love, and loss during the pandemic in Make It Home, a documentary concert film recorded at Hume Hall at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Part road movie, part intimate concert experience, the powerhouse vocalist documents her journey across the United States with dynamic covers and her striking original songs while opening up about the relationships and artistic challenges that sparked her cross-country voyage.

The documentary concert will be presented online by Chandler Center for the Arts on July 31 at 7 pm. Stick around for a LIVE post-concert Q+A with Storm and the opportunity to ask your most burning questions. Access to this special meet-and-greet is included with your concert ticket.

Storm Large: MAKE IT HOME

Saturday, July 31 at 7 PM

Online Performance

Tickets: $20 Early Bird, $25 after June 18

Tickets: chandlercenter.org