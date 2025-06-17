Chandler Center Free STAY COOL SUMMER CONCERT SERIES Returns This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chandler Center for the Arts invites Valley residents to beat the heat and enjoy the best of Arizona’s live music scene with its Stay Cool Free Summer Concert Series, presented by Intel and supported by AARP Arizona. The annual tradition returns Friday nights in July and August, offering free live music, local talent, and cool drinks in the air-conditioned comfort of the Steena Murray Mainstage.

Each performance begins at 7:30 PM, and admission is free. No tickets are required, but RSVPs are encouraged at chandlercenter.org/summerconcerts. Seating is first-come, first-seated. Concerts will also be live-streamed, allowing music lovers to tune in from home.

2025 Summer Lineup:

RINO

Friday, July 25

Dutch-American guitarist Rinus Pauel leads this electric project blending raw blues, funk, and soul with soaring guitar solos and smooth vocals.

Painted Soul

Friday, August 1

Led by father-daughter duo Damon and Desiree White, this group blends classic and contemporary R&B with funky grooves and family charm.

Christie Huff

Friday, August 8

A Mesa native turned LA-based country-pop artist, Christie Huff delivers dreamy vocals and heartfelt storytelling in a style that bridges traditional and modern country.

Jácome Flamenco 'Baile'

Friday, August 22

Experience the rhythmic fire of Spain with Chris B. Jácome's captivating guitar and the dazzling footwork of his flamenco dancers in this electrifying evening of music and dance.

AJ Odneal

Friday, August 29

This Phoenix-based indie folk artist fuses jazz, pop, and acoustic storytelling, performing on guitar, ukulele, and banjo in a set that’s both soulful and joyful.

More Than Just Music:

Cool off with a signature cocktail or soda

Enjoy 50% off select upcoming CCA performances

Participate in an online auction featuring local experiences and treasures

RSVP online to access the live stream and enjoy from anywhere

