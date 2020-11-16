Chandler Center For The Arts Announces Holiday Offerings

Chandler Center for the Arts brings artists and performers to spread holiday cheer to the community.

Chandler Center for the Arts and Vision Gallery have scheduled a variety of offerings for Chandler and surrounding communities to celebrate the holidays in a safe, fun way.

From holiday concerts and a drive-by holiday light display to shopping online for holiday gifts through Vision Gallery's Gift Shop, Chandler Center for the Arts brings artists and performers to spread holiday cheer to the community.

Local artists and performers highlight the celebrations, with performances from the Chandler Symphony Orchestra, Chandler Children's Choir and the Spirit of Christmas, a traditional holiday performance that has been held annually at the Chandler Center for the Arts since 1989.

For more information on Chandler Center for the Arts programs, and how to support the Center, visit chandlercenter.org,

Spirit Of Christmas

Presented by Tempe Dance Academy (Virtual Performance)

November 27 - 29 & December 4 - 6

Tickets: $20

chandlercenter.org/events/spirit-christmas

A family holiday tradition continues! Watch as the CCA main stage turns into a winter wonderland in this special performance recorded in 2019. Spirit of Christmas celebrates traditions from around the world, from Asia to Eastern Europe to indigenous peoples of America. Featuring a cast of more than 100 dancers, singers and guest performers (including World Champion Hoop Dancer Tony Duncan) this holiday mainstay captures the magic of the season.

Share unforgettable moments with family and friends with this 3-hour virtual performance you can watch at your leisure, with unlimited access for three days, over two weekends (November 27-29 or December 4-6).

Vision Gallery Holiday Gift Shop ﻿

In-Person And Online Holiday Shopping

Beginning December 1

Link to Online Shop

Featuring jewelry, art and collectibles from local artists, Vision Gallery's gift shop is perfect for holiday shopping. Favorites include colorful earrings by Daniel Funkhouser, wood-burned spoons by Iron Root, desert greeting cards by Aleah Butler, and a variety of handmade holiday ornaments from various local artists. In-person shopping is available during the Gallery's business hours, with online shopping with local curbside pick-up available on a selection of your favorite items.

﻿Visit visiongallery.org for details.

CHANDLER CHILDREN'S CHOIR

A CCA Anywhere Virtual Performance

December 17 at 7pm FREE

Watch at chandlercenter.org

Chandler Children's Choir, a premier youth community choir for children ages 7-18, performs a Calypso-themed holiday concert, recorded on the CCA main stage. Songs that celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah remind us that no matter what is happening in the world around us, there is always a reason to sing.

CHANDLER SYMPHONY HOLIDAY CONCERT (A CCA Anywhere Virtual Performance)

Dec. 24 at 7 pm FREE Watch at chandlercenter.org

LeAnn Contessa, violin Danielle Kennedy, viola Cindy Petty, violin James Stanley, cello

Chandler Symphony Orchestra's String Quartet performs classic Christmas songs to provide the perfect sound for your Christmas Eve. Performed on the CCA main stage, violin, viola and cello come to together for beautiful arrangements of favorites Silent Night, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Let it Snow! and more.

DANCING THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS LIGHT DISPLAY

Through January 1, 2021

Chandler Center for the Arts Exterior 250 N. Arizona Avenue, Chandler

Chandler Center for the Arts invites the public to drive by the Center during the holiday season to view its evening holiday light display on the building. The Chandler Center's staff, performers and volunteers present this visual display to wish everyone a Happy Holidays.

Text to Give - TEXT CCA to 243725

﻿Those interested in supporting the Chandler Center for the Arts can now make a tax-deductible gift via their phone by texting CCA to 243725. This is a wonderful way to support your local Arts Center, for end of year giving, or any time during the year.

Donations may also be made through the Chandler Center for the Arts website at https://www.chandlercenter.org/donate-now

CCA GIFT CARDS

Give the Gift of Entertainment and Support Local!

Buy a Gift Card to Chandler Center for the Arts for those on your gift list. Gift cards can be used for tickets and concessions. CCA Gift Cards never expire, so they will be there when we reopen for performances. It's the perfect gift for the person who loves live music.

Available from the CCA Box office in person, over the phone or online at chandlercenter.org/gift-cards

