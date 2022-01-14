Cast Announced for LADIES GONE WILD At The Graduate, January 29 & February 5

Meet the men of Ladies Gone Mild, the hilarious theatrical experience coming to The Graduate Hotel Jan 29 & Feb 5 at 7 pm. Tickets are $29.99 and are on sale at wearetheladies.net.

This comically bizarre cast of characters appear in locations around the hotel, guiding ticket holders as they visit the resort hideaway of two ladies on the run from their families.

The Kevin (Licensed Sun Tan Sommelier)

The Kevin has been working at hotels since the age of 3 when he got his first summer tan. He earned his Level 1.1 sun tan sommelier certification at the age of 5 and last year achieved Level 69.31427(B). Come see The Kevin to begin your own tanning journey today!





Sylvester Squatsalot (Fitness Coach)

Descended from a long line of models, Sylvester Squatsalot is an expert on all things body. Sylvester's passions include glamor, strutting, chest hair, and the deltoids. Especially the deltoids. Get your heart rate up with the right amount of mayonnaise and lip balm.





Alejandro Allyostressgo (Mediation Guru & Animal Puppet Yoga Instructor)

Classically trained in animal puppet yoga arts and mammal mindfulness, Alejandro will take you on a meditation safari to release your inner stress animal. Join him in-studio to journey into the wilds of stress relief and hear the beautiful ring of relaxation.





Tim Etiquette (Head Chef)

Tim Etiquette is on a never-ending quest to scintillate your senses and tantalize your taste buds. Head of the hotel's food and beverage operations, he spends his days literally whipping the menu into shape. Etiquette refuses to serve steak beyond medium-rare and simply glares at a bottle of vermouth from across the room to pour the perfect martini. Be advised, stay out of his way before the dinner rush.





Perry Pancetta (Resort Entertainment)

World famous entertainer Perry Pancetta holds the distinction of having performed on more pontoon boats than any singer in history. Whether on the sandy beaches of Cabo or the sun-scorched pavement of Sun City, Perry's musical stylings are as refreshing as a cool breeze, a pina colada, and a saltwater enema!

A new surprise awaits around every corner as audience members find their own path to the climactic rooftop promenade where The Ladies get back in touch with their bachelorette spirit.

As they highlight the absurdity of everyday life, The Ladies offer a fascinating, new kind of theater escape - one that is active, social, and truly memorable. Every performance is interactive, shaped by the audience and differs based on who is in the crowd. The Ladies welcome curious and open-minded audiences, interested in surprising, off-the-wall experiences.

For tickets and information visit WeAreTheLadies.net.