Canal Convergence Adds To Artwork Lineup

Canal Convergence | Water + Art + Light has added a 12th artwork to its lineup for the free public art event Nov. 5-14, 2021, at the Scottsdale Waterfront.

"The DOOR(S)" by Paul Magnuson of B!G ART, a studio based in Calgary, Alberta, will join previously announced artworks from across the world. "The DOOR(S)" is one of five artworks from foreign countries.

Visitors to Canal Convergence, which features light-based and often interactive artworks along the banks of the Arizona Canal in Old Town Scottsdale, will discover an alternate reality each time they open one of "The DOOR(S)." The artwork comprises freestanding doors that reveal a different scene each time they open.

Magnuson recently received an Emerging Artist Award from CODAworx, the hub of the commissioned art economy, which is holding its annual CODAsummit in Scottsdale during Canal Convergence. The artist and two other recipients will be recognized by CODAworx and Epson during a reception at CODAsummit.

Also recently announced was "Arc ZERO: Oculus" by James Tapscott of Melbourne, Australia. It's an immersive gateway with a fiery glow, made simply from light and water.

Additional artworks include "Say What You Will," an interactive installation by Boston's MASARY Studios that transforms voice into video projections above the canal, and "Floom," part of the popular series of fire-shooting artworks by the Valley's own Walter Productions. Other artworks are based in augmented reality, including "Mirage" by Nancy Baker Cahill Studio of Los Angeles and Phoenix-based artist Roy Wasson Valle's "AeroGels."

Complimenting the artworks are dozens of creative workshops, exciting performances, introspective artist talks, captivating augmented reality experiences, educational tours and tasty food and drink. The free event operates nightly, Nov. 5-14, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Sundays. Some Canal Convergence events require registration, and certain workshops have fees.

Information about the artworks and a complete schedule can be found at CanalConvergence.com.