Borderlands Theater Awarded $600,000 General Operating Support Grant By Mellon Foundation

Borderlands Theater has received a transformative three-year, $600,000 general operating support grant from the Mellon Foundation. This funding will strengthen the theater's sustainability and deepen its role as a cultural cornerstone in the borderlands' region.
The grant builds on the momentum of previous support from the National Latino Theater Initiative (NLTI) and the Center for Cultural Power. With these past investments and now the Mellon Foundation's transformative funding, Borderlands Theater has expanded from a two-person staff to a dedicated team of six. This expansion has enhanced the organization's ability to innovate and deliver programs that reflect and uplift diverse voices in the community.
"The Mellon Foundation's commitment to supporting the arts and advancing equity aligns deeply with our mission," said Marc David Pinate, Artistic Director of Borderlands Theater. "This grant empowers us to strengthen our foundation, create meaningful opportunities, and envision a permanent home for our community."
As Borderlands Theater enters this new chapter, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to create theater and cultural programs that reflect the voices and stories of the borderlands' region. The Mellon Foundation's generous gift underscores the importance of investing in organizations that bridge cultural divides and foster understanding through the arts. We deeply appreciate the Mellon Foundation's commitment to funding cultural arts and supporting artists in the Southwest, ensuring the authentic stories of these communities are uplifted and shared.
