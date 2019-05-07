Black Theatre Troupe's Comedy, SINGLE BLACK FEMALE Opens May 24

Black Theatre Troupe concludes its record-breaking season with the comedy SINGLE BLACK FEMALE, from May 24-June 9 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington, Phoenix AZ 85034. Tickets are $38 and on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling (602) 258-8129.

Single Black Female is a show of rapid-fire comic vignettes that explore the lives of two African-American middle-class women in urban America. A well-respected English literature professor and a powerful corporate attorney, they keep each other balanced as they face their fears of rejection and their hopes for romance-which may be found closer than they ever imagined.

What: Black Theatre Troupe presents Simply Simone

When: May 24 June 9, 2019

Where: Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington, Phoenix, AZ 85034 Details: Tickets $38

More Information: Visit blacktheatretroupe.org





