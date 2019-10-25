Black Theatre Troupe's BLACK NATIVITY Will Be Returning This Holiday Season

Last season's sold-out, legendary holiday event by Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes returns to the Black Theatre Troupe stage. Each year, the production of BLACK NATIVITY features new musical selections and text, filled with dynamic gospel choruses, soloists and dance ensembles.

BLACK NATIVITY will be performed from December 6 - 22, 2019 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034.

Tickets are $41 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8129.

This stunning new production of BLACK NATIVITY is without a doubt a theatrical wonderment. A joyous company of singers, actors, dancers and musicians delivers a powerful message of joy, hope, victory and liberation. This song-play touches a special chord in the hearts of all at a very special time of the year.

BLACK NATIVITY is directed by Walter Belcherl with choreography by Alexander Patrick. The music staff for BLACK NATIVITY is comprised of Brenda Hankins, (musical direction) and Jennifer Robinson and George Johnson (musical supervision).

First produced in December 1961 at New York's 41st Street Theatre, Hughes wrote an eight-page script around a series of traditional gospel songs. Upon its premiere, BLACK NATIVITY became and has remained an international success.





