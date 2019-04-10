Black Theatre Troupe Presents SIMPLY SIMONE April 12- 28

Apr. 10, 2019  

Prodigy. Superstar. Activist and Exile. As one of the true divas of the 20th Century, vocal powerhouse Nina Simone defied classification and defined a generation.

Four women give us an intimate look at her music and lay bare the rich legacy of this icon. Nina Simone mastered all genres with a legendary command of the American songbook and genius interpretations of Broadway classics, rock and roll, soul stirring gospel, jazz and the blues.

Run dates: April 12-28, 2019


Tickets - $38
- box office at 602-258-8129
- purchase online at: http://new-wp.blacktheatretroupe.org/box-office/

Venue
The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is located in downtown Phoenix
at 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034.



