Black Theatre Troupe Presents SIMPLY SIMONE April 12- 28
Prodigy. Superstar. Activist and Exile. As one of the true divas of the 20th Century, vocal powerhouse Nina Simone defied classification and defined a generation.
Four women give us an intimate look at her music and lay bare the rich legacy of this icon. Nina Simone mastered all genres with a legendary command of the American songbook and genius interpretations of Broadway classics, rock and roll, soul stirring gospel, jazz and the blues.
Run dates: April 12-28, 2019
Tickets - $38
- box office at 602-258-8129
- purchase online at: http://new-wp.blacktheatretroupe.org/box-office/
Venue
The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is located in downtown Phoenix
at 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034.