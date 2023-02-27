Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black Theatre Troupe Celebrates Women With RESPECT THE MUSICAL, March 24 - April 9

From Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend to Girl is on Fire, popular songs trace music's depiction of women in this high-energy, empowering show.

Feb. 27, 2023 Â 

Black Theatre Troupe celebrates women with a powerhouse musical for its 2022-23 Season finale, RESPECT: THE MUSICAL, March 24 - April 9, 2023. Performances will be held at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034. Tickets are $48 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128.

Combining excerpts from over 60 songs with women's personal stories about realizing dreams, loves won and lost, and battering against glass ceilings, RESPECT THE MUSICAL features such period favorites as Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend, I Wanna Be Loved By You, As Long As He Needs Me and Whatever Lola Wants along with such modern standards as Girl is on Fire, Brave, and The Greatest Love of All.

Vanderbilt professor Dr. Dorothy Marcic created the show based on her book, RESPECT: Women and Popular Music, where she analyzed all Top-40 female song lyrics since 1900.

The production is a lively and engaging look at music's depiction of women, from codependence to independence. Interwoven between the music are monologues-real women's stories, to give more meaning to the songs and show how women are portrayed differently in each era.

RESPECT: THE MUSICAL features Sabrina Custer as "Dorothy," Lotus Numari as "Samantha," Sarah Lee Mabry as "Eden," and Rico Burton as "Rosa." Accompanied by a live band, RESPECT is directed and choreographed by Patdro Harris with Musical Direction by Brenda Hankins.

All performances will be held at the company's home, the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St., Phoenix AZ 85034. Tickets: $48 at www.blacktheatretroupe.org

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Founded by Helen K. Mason in 1970 as a space for underserved artists to share the Black experience, Black Theatre Troupe began performing small plays, poetry readings, and musical performances in a community center in Phoenix's historic multi-cultural Eastlake Park.

ï»¿The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is now the company's permanent home, a state-of-the-art facility located at Washington and 14th Streets in downtown Phoenix - exactly two blocks from where it all began. It features a 150-seat theatre, rehearsal space, costume shop and administrative offices. The Black Theatre Troupe's main-stage productions and educational outreach programs serve constituents from seniors to young adults and children.

Recognized as one of the longest, continuously operating Black theatre companies in the United States, Black Theatre Troupe has become one of Phoenix's major cultural attractions, providing training, employment and performance opportunities for multi-ethnic and underserved artists for over 50 years.

Black Theatre Troupe's productions and educational outreach programs broaden and enhance relationships within the community, from seniors and young adults to children, fostering understanding outside the Black community and bridging divisions which have too often separated people of color from the majority population.

Since its debut production in 1970 of Lonne Elder's nationally acclaimed drama of social and political consciousness, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, Black Theatre Troupe has gained a national reputation for producing powerful works with an emphasis on Black playwrights and is dedicated to delivering some of the country's most courageous theater, while illuminating our shared humanity.




Review: Winding Road Theater Ensemble Flaunts Committed Cast with TICK, TICK...BOOM Photo
Review: Winding Road Theater Ensemble Flaunts Committed Cast with TICK, TICK...BOOM
Staging choices notwithstanding, Winding Road's production is a moving personal encounter. It recalls the existential confrontation we tend to ignore until we come of age: Do we choose love or fear? What happens if we compromise our mission for comfort and security? The proverbial clock nears midnight -- what becomes of me?
Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company
In its execution, a less than compelling and strategically misdirected production of Tennessee Williams's THE GLASS MENAGERIE is the current fare at Arizona Theatre Company.
Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Mo Photo
Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Month
Considered 'Broadway's greatest farce,' the show will run March 10-19 at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center at 33606 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. 'Forum' is performed by an all-adult cast including beloved veteran actors as well as up-and-coming performers who take audiences on a musical romp through ancient Rome.
The Bridge Initiatives BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This Season Photo
The Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This Season
Monthly talk show/concert Broadway Curious presented by The Bridge Initiative will offer two more events this season: Friday, March 3rd and Saturday May 20th at 7:30pm at ASU Kerr.

More Hot Stories For You


Black Theatre Troupe Celebrates Women With RESPECT THE MUSICAL, March 24 - April 9Black Theatre Troupe Celebrates Women With RESPECT THE MUSICAL, March 24 - April 9
February 27, 2023

Black Theatre Troupe celebrates women with a powerhouse musical for its 2022-23 Season finale, RESPECT: THE MUSICAL, March 24 - April 9, 2023.
Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next MonthDesert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Month
February 26, 2023

Considered 'Broadway's greatest farce,' the show will run March 10-19 at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center at 33606 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. 'Forum' is performed by an all-adult cast including beloved veteran actors as well as up-and-coming performers who take audiences on a musical romp through ancient Rome.
The Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This SeasonThe Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This Season
February 25, 2023

Monthly talk show/concert Broadway Curious presented by The Bridge Initiative will offer two more events this season: Friday, March 3rd and Saturday May 20th at 7:30pm at ASU Kerr.
Southwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOSTSouthwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOST
February 24, 2023

Southwest Shakespeare has announced willÂ add two performances of Shakespeare's LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, which will be held on March 24 and March 30 at Mesa Arts Center.
Zakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsZakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
February 24, 2023

A name adhered to reverence, eminence and cultural prominence that transcends geographical boundaries, Zakir Hussain brings to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts a lifetime of musical mastery and technique on March 23.
share