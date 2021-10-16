Ballet Theatre of Phoenix & Convergence Ballet to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

Swing into the Holidays with Convergence Ballet and Ballet Theatre of Phoenix production of The Nutcracker. This fully staged ballet features an innovative approach to a traditional holiday classic, featuring the original Tchaikovsky score.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix and Convergence Ballet announced they will present two fully staged performances of THE NUTCRACKER, December 18 at 7 pm and December 19 at 2pm at the auditorium of Horizon High School, 5601 N. Greenway Road.

Featuring the professional dancers from Convergence Ballet and students from Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, the cast includes Anthony Spaulding ("The Prince"), who returns to his hometown of Phoenix following his recent engagements with the prestigious companies of San Francisco Ballet and the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Brooke Merwin will take the role of "Clara," while Ella Forsyth will appear as the "Sugar Plum Fairy." The Nutcracker is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Cafarella Betts.

Tickets are $30 and are on sale at ballettheatreofphx.org or convergenceballet.org