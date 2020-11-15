BWW Review: OBJECTION! DISORDER IN THE COURT at Limelight Performing Arts

A zany murder mystery!

BWW Review: Objection! Disorder in the Court

Online theater is becoming more commonplace, but this production is anything but common. With inventive and virtual-specific direction, the cast shines in a farcical setting. Objection! Disorder in the Court, written by Brianna Dehn, tells the story of Casey Licit, a traveler who is accused of triple murder. The flimsy case against her is made worse because her lawyer has no experience. As things get more out of control, Casey realizes the only way to win is to beat them at their own game. Hilarity ensues and the resolution is well-written and performed. Each of the characters is a different animal which brings a unique and unexpected element to the production.

As Casey Licit, Jaiden Weid, is the voice of reason in a crazy town. Weid presents a strong character, who thinks quickly on her feet. The frustration of the character is evident, but Weid doesn't allow the frustration to overwhelm her performance. Her character requires a wide array of emotions and she effortlessly gains the empathy of the audience.

Mrs. Scammerton is played by Teagan Dinyes. Scammerton is a well-educated, British lawyer, dealing with childhood trauma, who doesn't lose. Dinyes used the space she had and definitely nailed the arrogance of the character. It should be said that these characters are multi-layered and require a maturity that these young actors handle wonderfully.

As Mr. Flops, Ava Wright left no doubt that her character had no idea what was happening. Mr. Flops manages to incriminate his client several times, but the audience can't help but like him. Ava allowed the character to be frenzied and disorganized, which helped create the right environment for the proceedings. Beserksville is the perfect name for this town and the characters that live in it.

Judge Falter, played by Vincent Farley, is easily swayed, but also demands respect in his courtroom. Farley delivers his lines with deadpan perfection. I especially loved every time he said, "gavel noises". I am so impressed with the creative ways the show was presented within the limitations of a virtual environment. There were technical difficulties at one point, but I didn't feel disconnected from the performance. The crew had planned for technical difficulties and as soon as they were resolved, the performance continued without skipping a beat. I think the planning and direction are ingenious. The characters were "looking" at one another and interacting as if they were in the same room.

Shayla Forero is the Bailiff. She had a lot of fun delivering the same line and adding flair to it each time she delivered it. Her acting chops are on display near the end of the play and she is really fun to watch. Owen Aspinall, Zoe Hatziathanassiou, and Maddie Sue Miller round out this fantastic cast. Each actor plays several roles, which requires numerous costume changes. As witnesses, they are unreliable; but as actors, each character is unique and zany.

Presented by Limelight Performing Arts and directed by Seth Tucker, Objection! Disorder in the Court is a fun escape. These kids have clearly worked very hard and their performances should not be missed. The show runs this Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21. You can purchase your link to the production HERE.

Photo Credit: Limelight Performing Arts

