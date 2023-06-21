Arizona Theatre Company, Tempe Center For The Arts Announce Long-Term Partnership To Bring Arizona's Official State Theatre To East Valley For Multiple Years

Arizona Theatre Company will present its Valley market shows at the state-of-the-art Tempe Center for the Arts for at least the next five years thanks to a long-term partnership that will bring high-quality, professional theatre to the East Valley.

In its first season at TCA, ATC will bring nearly 80 performances and its current subscriber base of over 2,000 to Tempe this October and expects an estimated attendance of 40,000 during its five-show season. The theatre will open with the classic American romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park by the godfather of funny, Neil Simon. The Tempe City Council approved the partnership in May, which includes options for three extensions. A short-term agreement for the first year was approved in October 2022.

This long-term agreement brings Arizona's preeminent professional regional theatre to the heart of Tempe, which is centrally located and easily accessible to the rapidly growing greater Phoenix area. ATC will bring its education, outreach programs and various community partnerships to the East Valley as it begins robust engagement with the city and the surrounding communities.

"Tempe Center for the Arts is the new home of Arizona Theatre Company, the state's professional regional member of the League of Resident Theatres," said ATC's Executive Director Geri Wright. "We are thrilled to share the power of world-class theatre and serve the Tempe community and surrounding areas with our education and outreach programs. Our current season ticket subscribers have responded enthusiastically about our new chapter at TCA, and we look forward to years of partnership at our new home."

"We are thrilled to call Tempe Center for the Arts the official new home of Arizona Theatre Company," said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. "This long-term agreement means that our community will experience exciting theatre for years to come, in addition to opportunities for enriching our youth and inspiring the next generation of thespians."

ATC announced its 56th season in March. The lineup features five mainstage shows including a holiday musical spectacular for all ages. Season tickets and Flex Pass Advantage subscriptions are available now for the best seat availability. Individual tickets go on sale on Aug. 15.

"Get ready for a powerful lineup of five of the best American plays to come out of the last 60 years," said Matt August, Arizona Theatre Company Kasser Family Artistic Director. "Our upcoming season is filled with Tony nominees and winners, Pulitzer finalists and Scrooge: The Musical, that is sure to become your family's newest tradition. ATC's 56th season is going to be a joyful and emotional season with wondrous, colorful characters to enjoy."

ATC and TCA share a vision for supporting and advancing high-quality theatrical presentations.

"ATC's mission of inspiring curiosity and creativity, sparking empathy and joy and bringing all Arizonans together is something that resoundingly resonates with us in Tempe," said Brendan Ross, City of Tempe Deputy Community Services Director for Arts and Culture. "This new partnership will directly contribute to a creatively vibrant city and state that draws upon local and national talent to inspire, reflect and be entangled within the community."

Tempe Center for the Arts is the crown jewel in a city known for its support of the arts. At the heart of the venue is the 600-seat Main Theater featuring state-of-the-art technology, where every seat is less than 55 feet from the Broadway-size stage, with its own under-seat cooling. Views of Tempe Town Lake, the Papago Buttes and Camelback Mountain can be seen at various vantage points throughout the venue.

"What an incredibly exciting time to be a part of our ATC Family," said Char Augenstein, Arizona Theatre Company Board of Trustees Chair. "The City of Tempe has embraced the opportunity to create a home for ATC at their exceptional performing arts venue. We feel most fortunate in partnering with them, making our future shine even brighter."