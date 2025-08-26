Arizona Theatre Company Names Daniel Perelstein Jaquette New Resident Artist For 2025/2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arizona Theatre Company has named award-winning sound designer and Assistant Teaching Professor at Arizona Thate University Daniel Perelstein Jaquette as its Resident Artist for the 2025/2026 season.

ATC's Resident Artist program is designed to support and nurture Arizona-based artists, providing them with an artistic home and opportunities to develop their craft within the company. Launched in 2024, the program signifies a commitment to local talent and a dedication to creating world-class theatre that brings the community together.

Jaquette's new role as ATC's 2025/2026 Resident Artist will emphasize that world-class designs and artistic collaborations are prioritized for ATC production. He will design and/or compose original music for the theatre's upcoming productions of Heist, Ain't Misbehavin', and The Roommate. His history with ATC includes sound designs for Blues in the Night, Dial M for Murder, Intimate Apparel, Private Lives, and Nina Simone: Four Women.

"Daniel is quite the visionary," said Matt August, ATC's Kasser Family Artistic Director & Executive Director. "His work is never just about sound but rather about storytelling at the deepest emotional level. He is a wonderful collaborator to work with- smart, joyful, positive and inspiring. And he's got talent for miles. I can't wait to work with him myself on Heist."

Jaquette mirrors ATC's dual-city identity as a Tucson resident and an assistant teaching professor of sound design at the School of Music, Dance, and Theatre at Arizona State University's Tempe campus, contributing to ATC's mission of building stronger artistic ties across both Arizona communities. In addition to his local work, Jaquette also has an impressive national reputation as a sound designer, composer, and musical director, working with institutions such as Roundabout Theatre, Primary Stages, Opera Philadelphia, McCarter Theatre, Cleveland Playhouse, Arden Theatre and Wilma Theater. His designs have earned him two Barrymore Awards for Excellence in Theatre and 16 Barrymore nominations in three categories.

"I'm honored and humbled to be named ATC's next Resident Artist," said Jaquette. "Over the last few years, this theatre has become a creative home for me where collaboration, risk, and artistry are celebrated. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the extraordinary artists and audiences of ATC's two markets, and I can't wait to work with Marsha Mason on The Roommate, Matt on Heist, and on such an iconic musical as Ain't Misbehavin' with director Dell Howlett. It's going to be a great year for theatre at ATC."

The 58th season of Arizona Theatre Company promises a bold and diverse lineup of boundary-pushing productions ranging from high-energy capers to sweeping dramas to hilarious comedies that will immerse audiences in big stories, big emotions and big laughs.