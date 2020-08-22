AZ Puppet Theater Will Present Drive-In Productions of LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD and OLD MACDONALD

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members.

Coming soon to Great AZ Puppet Theater are drive-in puppet performances of Little Red Riding Hood and Old Macdonald.

Saturday, August 29 at 8:00am - "LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD"

Enjoy the beautiful, classic story from the comfort and safety of your own car! Red Riding Hood gets more than she bargained for on a trip to her grandmother's house in this musical version of the famous tale.

Saturday, September 5 at 8:00am - "OLD MACDONALD"

Get out of the house and get down to the puppet theater for a bigger, bolder version of "Old MacDonald." There's lots of zany barnyard fun to be had with Old Mac and his farm animal friends in this funny, sing-along show. Drive up, tune in, and enjoy this classic from the comfort and safety of your own car!



Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay. The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. PLEASE NOTE: The building will not be open so restrooms will NOT be available. Please plan accordingly.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

