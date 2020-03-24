ABT Launches Mask Relief Effort To Assist With Shortages

Today Arizona Broadway Theatre launched a MASK RELIEF EFFORT aimed to assist with supplying non-N95 grade face masks to healthcare workers and first-responders during this time of urgent need.

The theatre has called upon all sewers and crafters within the community to assist and organize a volunteer effort to provide aid for the immediate need for non-N95 tested medical face masks - both locally and nationally*. Representatives from ABT have contacted a number of healthcare organizations directly in Washington, Colorado, New York and right here in Arizona to assess the need.

The volunteer effort is being lead by ABT Costume Director & Resident Designer, Lottie Dixon. A number of dedicated Costume Shop staff will also be volunteering their time and effort.

"We might not be able to produce theatre right now, but this we can do," said Artistic Producer, Cassandra Klaphake. "We have the equipment, fabric and materials needed to assemble face masks during this dark time. It's an opportunity for us to bring some light - some help - to a desperate situation. ABT can help where we can - and we will!"

WAYS THE COMMUNITY CAN HELP:

1) DONATE MATERIALS: the theatre is in need of ¼ inch, a?? inch or round elastic, and lightweight cotton or cotton/poly blend fabric. Materials can be dropped-off at ABT's main entrance at: 7701 W Paradise Ln. in Peoria (place at foot of front doors - staff will collect)

2) SEW FROM HOME: the community is encouraged to use their own material where they can. Guidelines for appropriate fabrics and construction can be found at: https://www.deaconess.com/How-to-make-a.../Documents-Mask/Mask, or by watching the instructional video found here: https://youtu.be/9tBg0Os5FWQ

3) GET AN ASSEMBLY KIT (to be sewn by others): the theatre is putting together individual mask assembly kits, which can be sewn by others at home. For information on getting an assembly kit contact lottie@azbroadway.org. General inquired can be directed to info@azbroadway.org.

*While masks from this program will not go to the front-lines, it is ABT's hope that the masks will provide an opportunity to conserve and ration the medical grade PPEs by offering a replacement option when N95 grade mask needs are not warranted.





