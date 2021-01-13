2021 Tucson Jazz Festival Cancelled

Organizers for the annual Tucson Jazz Festival have announced they are cancelling the 2021 event planned for March 20-21, 2021. Concerns for public health due to the rising spread of COVID-19 prompted the Board and leadership to cancel the popular festival, with plans to resume in 2022.

"While we hoped by March of 2021 we would be able to host the Festival in a safe, enjoyable manner, it is now clear it's just not worth the risk," said Khris Dodge, Tucson Jazz Festival's Executive Director. "We all look forward to the time when we can gather and enjoy live music together, but for now our priority must be the safety and well-being of our community."

The Tucson Jazz Festival has been held annually for the last 6 years, drawing over 15,000 attendees each year to its concerts comprised of national and international jazz artists. Past Tucson Jazz Festival artists include Arturo Sandoval, Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Mavis Staples, Jimmy Heath, Trombone Shorty, Christian McBride and Bobby McFerrin.

Organizers are currently working on plans for the 2022 Festival, scheduled for January 14-23, with more information announced as soon as possible.

Those interested in supporting the Tucson Jazz Festival are encouraged to donate to the non-profit at tucsonjazzfestival.org.