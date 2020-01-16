Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor (Musical)

Tim Pavino - MIONG - Repertory Philippines

Best Actor (Play)

Topper Fabregas - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group

Best Actress (Musical)

Gab Pangilinan - MULA SA BUWAN - Black Box Production

Best Actress (Play)

Cherie Gil - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group

Best Book, Lyrics for a Filipino Musical (New/Revival)

Dingdong Novenario, Floy Quintos, Erasearheads - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila

Best Choreography (Musical)

Dexter Santos - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila

Best Costume Design (Musical/Play)

Jay Lorenz Conanan - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Atlantis Imaginarium Young Theatre

Best Crossover Artist (Mainstream to Theater)

Derrick Monasterio - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association

Best Direction of a Musical

Ed Lacson Jr. - HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical

Best Direction of a Play

Joy Virata - SILENT SKY - Repertory Philippines

Best Featured Actor (Musical)

Renz Verano - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association

Best Featured Actor (Play)

Nelsito Gomez - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group

Best Featured Actress (Musical)

Bituin Escalante - WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group

Best Featured Actress (Play)

Pinky Amador - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group

Best Filipino Musical (New/Revival)

ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila

Best Filipino Play (New/Revival)

THE KUNDIMAN PARTY - Dulaang UP

Best Hair and Makeup Design (Musical/Play)

Leslie Espinosa - BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group

Best International Touring Production (Musical/Play)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Group, Lunchbox Theatrical Productions

Best Lighting Design (Musical/Play)

Jonjon Villareal - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association

Best Locally Produced Broadway Show (Musical/Play)

WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group

Best Music for a Filipino Musical (New/Revival)

Eraserheads - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila

Best Musical Direction (Musical)

Myke Salomon - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association

Best Scenic Design (Musical/Play)

Ed Lacson Jr. - HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical

Best Sound Design (Musical/Play)

Rards Corpus - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila

Best Theatrical Venue

The Theatre at Solaire

