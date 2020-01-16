Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor (Musical)
Tim Pavino - MIONG - Repertory Philippines
Best Actor (Play)
Topper Fabregas - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group
Best Actress (Musical)
Gab Pangilinan - MULA SA BUWAN - Black Box Production
Best Actress (Play)
Cherie Gil - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group
Best Book, Lyrics for a Filipino Musical (New/Revival)
Dingdong Novenario, Floy Quintos, Erasearheads - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila
Best Choreography (Musical)
Dexter Santos - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila
Best Costume Design (Musical/Play)
Jay Lorenz Conanan - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Atlantis Imaginarium Young Theatre
Best Crossover Artist (Mainstream to Theater)
Derrick Monasterio - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association
Best Direction of a Musical
Ed Lacson Jr. - HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical
Best Direction of a Play
Joy Virata - SILENT SKY - Repertory Philippines
Best Featured Actor (Musical)
Renz Verano - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association
Best Featured Actor (Play)
Nelsito Gomez - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group
Best Featured Actress (Musical)
Bituin Escalante - WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group
Best Featured Actress (Play)
Pinky Amador - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group
Best Filipino Musical (New/Revival)
ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila
Best Filipino Play (New/Revival)
THE KUNDIMAN PARTY - Dulaang UP
Best Hair and Makeup Design (Musical/Play)
Leslie Espinosa - BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group
Best International Touring Production (Musical/Play)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Group, Lunchbox Theatrical Productions
Best Lighting Design (Musical/Play)
Jonjon Villareal - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association
Best Locally Produced Broadway Show (Musical/Play)
WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group
Best Music for a Filipino Musical (New/Revival)
Eraserheads - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila
Best Musical Direction (Musical)
Myke Salomon - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association
Best Scenic Design (Musical/Play)
Ed Lacson Jr. - HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical
Best Sound Design (Musical/Play)
Rards Corpus - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila
Best Theatrical Venue
The Theatre at Solaire
