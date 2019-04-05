VIDEO: Get A First Look At blueREP's SPRING AWAKENING

Ateneo Blue Repertory (blueREP), the premier musical theater organization at Ateneo de Manila University, closes its 27th season with the Tony Award-winning musical "Spring Awakening," based on the play of the same name by Frank Wedekind, with book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik. Check out video below!

The show runs until Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Hyundai Hall Stage, Arete, Ateneo de Manila University (Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City).

"Spring Awakening" is about the complicated journey from adolescence to adulthood during a time when adolescents weren't free to ask questions about their changing bodies and sexuality. Set in late-19th-century Germany, the familiar themes of teenage angst and sensuality resonate just as strongly with today's youth.

First staged by blueREP six years ago, the show's 2019 restaging aims to question the prevalent repression that continues to prevent the relationship between teenagers and adults by providing a visceral performance that appeals to a woke generation whose experience is limited by the filters of online media. By playing with shadows and silhouettes, present realities often ignored by society will finally be brought into the light for audiences to confront and reflect upon.

This production of "Spring Awakening," licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI), is helmed by theater actress-director Missy Maramara, with co-director Darrell Uy. Ejay Yatco is the musical director, along with choreographer Mica Fajardo of Repertory Philippines. The production also features the set design by Ohm David and lighting design by Miyo Sta. Maria.

The cast is primarily composed of blueREP's pool of actors such as Erika Rafael, Krystal Kane, and Jason Tan Liwag. Also in the cast are established talents such as television-film actor Sandino Martin and theater actor Juancho Gabriel.

Get tickets from Pia Ventura, 09267145057, or Isagani Tan, 09177906739.





