VIDEO: Ballet Philippines Dancers Go Behind the Scenes of Performance at Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum
The performance commemorated the national hero, Dr. José Protacio Rizal Mercado y Alonso Realonda's 160th birthday on June 19.
Go behind the scenes together with Ballet Philippines core dancers with Guest Artist, Joseph Phillips, as they talk about the Ballet's collab with Yuchengco Museum at Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum.
The performance commemorated the national hero, Dr. José Protacio Rizal Mercado y Alonso Realonda's 160th birthday on June 19.
Watch the video below!