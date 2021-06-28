Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ballet Philippines Dancers Go Behind the Scenes of Performance at Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum

The performance commemorated the national hero, Dr. José Protacio Rizal Mercado y Alonso Realonda's 160th birthday on June 19.

Jun. 28, 2021  

Go behind the scenes together with Ballet Philippines core dancers with Guest Artist, Joseph Phillips, as they talk about the Ballet's collab with Yuchengco Museum at Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum.

Watch the video below!


