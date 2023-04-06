Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tanghalan Mandaluyong Restages HESUS NAZARENO

'Hesus Nazareno' runs from Apr. 7-8 at Hulo Covered Court, Mandaluyong City.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--To celebrate the 12th-anniversary of Tanghalan Mandaluyong Inc. (TMI), two-time Aliw Awards nominee and grassroots theater company, brings back its annual "Hesus Nazareno" passion play on Good Friday (April 7) and Black Saturday (April 8) at the Hulo Covered Court, San Jose St., Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong City.

The passion play, or senakulo, follows the life and passion of Jesus Christ, where the young actors and production crew are TMI members.

"Besides introducing the basics of performing arts and instilling leadership among the less-privileged youths in Mandaluyong City, our goal is to keep the youth busy and productive during this time of the year by getting them involved in this passion play," said Chairman-Executive Director Japoy Dones.

Before re-staging "Hesus Nazareno," the passion play's participants underwent rigorous workshops. During these training sessions, each participant, with the help of the workshop's facilitators, could reflect on which aspect of the practice of performing arts they would excel in the most.

"Hesus Nazareno's" principal cast include Laurent Mercado (Hesus), Joy Ras (Maria), Al Martin (Jose), CJ Sicat (Batang Hesus), Yob Velasco (Anghel Gabriel), Bheallyn Palaroan (Maria Magdalena), Nicolas Usero (Juan Bautista), Ohne Coronado (Herodes na Dakila), Christian Raguero (Herodes Antipas), Mai Dela Cruz (Herodias), Sam Guerrero (Salome), Jacob Juaneza (Pedro), Bryan Collado (Andres), Erhik Gonzaga (Juan), Ralph Finuliar (Santiago), Ronnel Quinto (Felipe), Jansel Agabao (Bartolome), Martin Cirunay (Mateo), RC Santos (Hudas Iscariote), Josealfred Malano (Tomas), Xian Calalo (Simon Caneneo), Kurt Mercado (Tadeo), and Julian Ferrer (Santiago).

Established in 2011, TMI began with volunteer actors from various theater companies. Collectively, they staged "Hesus Nazareno" during the Holy Week. Since then, the organization has been holding summer performing arts workshops, talent shows, short films aired on television, and charitable events.

Ronel Coronado is TMI's founder. He is joined by Japoy Dones, chairman-executive director; Laurent Mercado, president and managing director; Ralph Finuliar, vice-president (external); Valerie Dantis, vice-president (internal); Sam Guerrero, secretary; Carla Herrera, assistant secretary; Edwin Baloloy, treasurer; Rodel Bantilan, auditor; JM Bonifacio, public relations officer, and Patricia Blances, public information officer.

Its board of directors comprises Ronel Coronado, Efriel Raymundo, Charlemagne Pobre, Jay Ar Antiojo, Rona Calmerin, Bheallyn Palaroan, Lennio Antiojo, and Lalaine Mercado.

Photos: TMI and Oliver Oliveros



