REP Retells the Story of Ibong Adarna; Show Runs Sept. 14-Jan. 26

Manila, Philippines-- The story of the Ibong Adarna has captivated children across the Philippines for generations. Now, Repertory Philippines (REP) is bringing the colorful tale to life with a new English version called "The Quest for the Adarna."

Produced through REP's Theater for Young Audiences (RTYA), the vibrant original musical will be running from September 14, 2019, to January 26, 2020, at Onstage Theater, Greenbelt 1, in Makati City.

The play takes place in the peaceable and prosperous kingdom of Berbania, which is ruled by the beloved King Fernando and his equally loved wife, Queen Valeriana. They are blessed with three sons--all mighty warriors. The eldest and heir to the throne is the pompous Prince Pedro; the second son is the dashing Prince Diego, and, the youngest, the kind-hearted Prince Juan.

Their idyllic life is shattered when King Fernando is struck by a mysterious sickness and can only be healed by the song of the mythical bird, Adarna. Anyone wanting to capture the bird must travel to its home on Mount Tabor, a journey that is difficult and froth with danger. After his first two brothers fail on their quest, Prince Juan bravely takes on the task to save his father.

An enduring epic that remains one of our great cultural treasures, the Ibong Adarna story is reborn as an entertaining play with original music. Suitable for children of all ages, "The Quest for the Adarna" is under Creative Director Joy Virata, assisted by Co-Directors Jamie Wilson and Naths Everett, with music by Rony Fortich and book and lyrics by Luna Griño-Inocian.

A wonderful cast completes this production, featuring both stage veterans and fresh faces. The titular Adarna will be played by Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Andrea Monique Alvarado, and Cara Barredo. Joining them are Arion Sanchez, Jim Andrew Ferrer, Ade Valenzona as Prince Pedro, Vinni Todd, Luis Marcelo, and Sean Nolasco as Prince Diego, and Leo John Guinid, Diego Aranda, and Neo Rivera as Prince Juan.

"The Quest for the Adarna" is a must-see for its bright, colorful costumes, fun, child-friendly music, and its new English translation of a Filipino classic. The final play in REP's illustrious 2019 season, the show teaches kids unforgettable lessons about family, courage, forgiveness, and love, all wrapped in an entertaining stage production.

With affordable prices, families have every reason to bring their kids to see this magical musical. Orchestra center seats cost P800, orchestra side, P600, balcony, P500.

For show-buying, block-buying, and ticket inquiries, contact REP at (632) 451-1474 or (63)966-905-4013. You may also purchase tickets by calling Ticketworld at (632) 891 9999 or through TicketWorld.com.ph.





