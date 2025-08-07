Photos: Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs, and More in Theatre Group Asia's INTO THE WOODS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Billed as Theatre Group Asia's (TGA) first musical production, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's "Into the Woods," which plays around with the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, officially opens tonight, August 7, 2025, at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre, Circuit Makati. It runs for a limited 24 performances only, which sold out quickly when the tickets were released earlier in March.

Directed by Chari Arespacochaga, the production stars Tony winner Lea Salonga (The Witch). Other Broadway, West End, and UK Tour stars join Salonga: Arielle Jacobs (Cinderella), Josh Dela Cruz (Prince Charming/The Wolf), Mark Bautista (Rapunzel's Prince), Joreen Bautista (Rapunzel), and Carla Guevara Laforteza (Granny/The Giant).

Homegrown, A-list talents are also in the cast, such as Eugene Domingo (Jack's Mother), Nyoy Volante (The Baker), Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante (The Baker's Wife), Nic Chien (Jack), Teetin Villanueva (Little Red Riding Hood), Tex Ordonez-De Leon (Cinderella's stepmother), Sarah Facuri and Kakki Teodoro (Cinderella's stepsisters), Jamie Wilson (The Steward), and Rody Vera (The Narrator).

Ima Castro, Nino Alejandro, Jillian Ita-As, and Jep Go serve as covers.

Its creative team has Gerard Salonga, music director; Ohm David, set designer; Raven Ong, costume designer; Cha See, lighting designer; Megumi Takayama, sound designer; Cecile Martinez, choreographer; GA Fallarme, multimedia designer; Johann Dela Fuente, hair and makeup designer; Aina Bonifacio Ramolete, puppet designer; and National Artist Amelia Bonifacio's Teatro Mulat ng Pilipinas, puppet players.

Following "Into the Woods," TGA will continue its inaugural "musical” season with a 50th-anniversary celebration of "A Chorus Line" in March 2026.

Photo Credit: Mark Alvarez