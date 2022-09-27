Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'OktoberTheaterFest' AT SHORTS & BRIEFS 8

Eight stories for kids will be adapted into short plays.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Manila, Philippines--For the eighth time, Eksena PH, a community of artists and creators, is back with "Shorts & Briefs," an independently-produced theater festival that features 10-12 minute plays.

The performances will run at the Draper Startup House along Burgos Street, in Poblacion, Makati City, on all Sundays from October 9 to 30, 2022, with 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. showtimes.

In this edition of "Shorts & Briefs," eight stories for kids, originally published as children's books, will be adapted into short plays.

"Virgin Labfest" alum Karl Alexis Jingco is the festival's founder and director whose works revolve around improv and inclusive theater.

The eight plays are as follows:

"Lulu" by BJ Crisostomo, directed by Richardson Yadao, a choreographer at the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines

"Si Tay Nay," by Sofia Santiago, directed by EC, a storyteller, and an LGBTQ+ advocate

"Signal No. 3" by Dr. Luis Gatmaitan, directed by ER Alviz, a filmmaker whose background is music production and advertising

"Ang Kuya Kong Zombie," also by Dr. Luis Gatmaitan, directed by Maco Barredo, a former thespian

"Palayain and Aking Inay" by China de Vera, directed and rewritten as "Pagusapan Natin si Amanda" by Dustin Celestino, an experienced playwright whose previous works were staged at Virgin Labfest, Cultural Center of the Philippines

"Si Aries at si Philip" by Juan Ekis, directed by Ryan Termoso, a young church-based filmmaker from Laguna

"The Missing Blanket" by Cheeno Sayuno, directed by Kath Nobleza, a Baguio City-based artist-teacher, featuring Ms. Nobleza's trained actors

"Maria Sibol" by Mark Boquiren, directed by Jazziekha Alviz, a young mother, filmmaker, and student at the MINT College

The festival's production team comprises Kevin Matsuyama, graphic designer; Steph Estrella, production manager; Felix Tiongson, head stage manager; Rozen Tabaodaja, tickets manager; Nino Manzano, and Jun Ebdane.


