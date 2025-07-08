Music, Drama, and Dance Come Together in PETER AND THE WOLF and LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines--Three of the country’s premier cultural institutions are joining forces to bring together music, drama, and dance on one stage in a world-class, family-friendly production. Ballet Philippines (BP) opens its 56th Season with a historic collaboration with Repertory Philippines (REP) and the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) for a family-friendly performance of "Peter and the Wolf" and "Little Red Riding Hood.”

For “Peter and the Wolf,” written by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, each character is represented by a corresponding instrument in the orchestra: the bird by a flute, the duck by an oboe, the cat by a clarinet, the grandfather by a bassoon, the wolf by horns, and Peter by the strings.

The ballet “Little Red Riding Hood” is a playful reimagination of the classic fairy tale by Charles Perrault. It follows the adventures of a little girl who discovers the power of kindness and features the compositions of French conductor Camille Saint-Saens and Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg.

The magical and classical twin-bill production is an artistic milestone and a major community outreach initiative. Seats will be free for families from selected barangays, giving underserved communities a transformative performing arts experience.

Premier seats will also be available for avid patrons and the general public, whose support will help sustain and expand future outreach efforts.

In a joint statement, REP President and CEO Mindy Perez-Rubio, BP President Kathleen Liechtenstein, and MSO Executive Director Jeffrey Solares say:

"This initiative is about more than performance, access, education, and inspiring the next generation. By opening our doors to families from across the community, we hope to spark a lifelong love for the arts. Blending theatrical storytelling by REP, breathtaking dance by BP, and live symphonic music by MSO, the production promises to be a family-friendly event to entertain, educate, and elevate."

At the Theatre at Solaire, from August 1-3, 2025, the five performances promise to be a culturally enriching experience for all ages, captivating theatrical storytelling, and mesmerizing choreography.

Tickets are available via TicketWorld, Solaire Box Office, and REP channels. Contact REP at 0966-905-4013 or 096-269-18540 or email promotions@repphil.org or sales@repphil.org for show-buying and ticket inquiries.

Photo: Repertory Philippines