Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Maiba 18 Productions Explores Nanoscience and Politics in New Play

DOC ANNA...LET'S KILL THIS LAB! streams on Ticket2Me.net from Jul. 29 to Aug. 12

Register for Philippines News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 25, 2022  

Maiba 18 Productions Explores Nanoscience and Politics in New Play Manila, Philippines--The De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde's Theater Arts Program Batch 118, which produces plays via its production outfit, Maiba 18 Productions, runs acclaimed playwright Dr. Layeta Bucoy's play "Doc Anna...Let's Kill This Lab!" Inspired by Dr. Bucoy's dissertation on nanotechnology, this student production, directed by Tuxqs Rutaquio, streams on Ticket2me.net from July 29 to August 12, 2022.

"Over the past years, we have been involved in several productions staged within the college and external professional productions. These productions have helped us gain experience and served as a basis for improving our overall skills and practical knowledge of our craft," said Alexandria Farrales, the group's media and promotions manager.

"As part of continuing this learning process, we're staging "Doc Anna ... Let's Kill This Lab!" as our final academic requirement for our Theater Production 2 class."

Mr. Rutaquio, the play's director, also serves as the chairperson of the production design program at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Besides being an introduction to nanotechnology, which manipulates matter on a near-atomic scale to produce new materials, Dr. Bucoy's "Doc Anna...Let's Kill This Lab!" also examines the factors that drive human behavior. The play is set in a small town, where its main characters, Tito and Vicky, struggle amid a highly political climate and an escalating number of deaths in their community due to a severe form of cancer. As a recourse, Tito and Vicky turn to Doc Anna, a nanotechnology expert, to help them cure the infectious disease.

The play features actors Jana Isabel (Doc Anna), Miggy Adrian Lagazon (Boy-C, Mananayaw #2), Anika Elyana (Girlie), Lauren Antonio (Vicky Ramos), Jorge Matba (Tito, Mananayaw #1), Kiana Aaliyah Cervantes (Amparing), Alyssa Torres (Mananayaw #3), and Sari Labrador (Mananayaw #4).

To get updates about the show, visit Facebook.

Photos: Maiba 18 Productions



Related Articles View More Philippines Stories

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned public relations and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engagement strategies, and writing and... (read more about this author)


Maiba 18 Productions Explores Nanoscience and Politics in New Play
July 25, 2022

The De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s Theater Arts Program Batch 118, which produces plays via its production outfit, Maiba 18 Productions, runs acclaimed playwright Dr. Layeta Bucoy’s play 'Doc Anna…Let’s Kill This Lab!' Inspired by Dr. Bucoy’s dissertation on nanotechnology, this student production, directed by Tuxqs Rutaquio, streams on Ticket2me.net from July 29 to August 12, 2022.
Broadway Theatre Designers Help Build 1,520-seater Performance Hall in the Philippines
July 15, 2022

As the city is slowly revitalizing its night entertainment landscape that shut down during the pandemic, Ayala Land Inc. unveils its grandest performance space yet, the 10-story, 1,520-seater Samsung Performing Arts Theater, which has recently opened its doors.
SPIT Celebrates 20th-Anniversary at Power Mac Spotlight Center, July 9
July 5, 2022

Third World Improv, a performing arts school focused on improvisational theater methods, honors its pioneering leaders from the Silly People’s Improv Theatre via 'BenteBulous,' SPIT’s 20th-anniversary show.
VIDEO: Excerpts from PSF's Bar Theater Every Saturday Night
June 28, 2022

Live performances, more specifically in-person theatrical productions, are slowly making their transformative presence felt once again, which was practically nil during the onslaught of the pandemic. One of these early curtain-raisers is the Philippine Stagers Foundation’s string of short plays on Saturday nights, which have launched both the theater group’s bar theater concept and a black box theatre venue located in the heart of Sampaloc, Manila.
Jeepney Dialogues: Teatro 77 Streams Online Play PARA, June 26
June 22, 2022

Teatro 77, a production collective of Filipino artists aiming to capture today’s realities via unconventional means, premieres the online play 'Para,' a fourth in a series of digital productions, on June 26. It streams on YouTube and Facebook.