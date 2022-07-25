Maiba 18 Productions Explores Nanoscience and Politics in New Play

Manila, Philippines--The De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde's Theater Arts Program Batch 118, which produces plays via its production outfit, Maiba 18 Productions, runs acclaimed playwright Dr. Layeta Bucoy's play "Doc Anna...Let's Kill This Lab!" Inspired by Dr. Bucoy's dissertation on nanotechnology, this student production, directed by Tuxqs Rutaquio, streams on Ticket2me.net from July 29 to August 12, 2022.

"Over the past years, we have been involved in several productions staged within the college and external professional productions. These productions have helped us gain experience and served as a basis for improving our overall skills and practical knowledge of our craft," said Alexandria Farrales, the group's media and promotions manager.

"As part of continuing this learning process, we're staging "Doc Anna ... Let's Kill This Lab!" as our final academic requirement for our Theater Production 2 class."

Mr. Rutaquio, the play's director, also serves as the chairperson of the production design program at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Besides being an introduction to nanotechnology, which manipulates matter on a near-atomic scale to produce new materials, Dr. Bucoy's "Doc Anna...Let's Kill This Lab!" also examines the factors that drive human behavior. The play is set in a small town, where its main characters, Tito and Vicky, struggle amid a highly political climate and an escalating number of deaths in their community due to a severe form of cancer. As a recourse, Tito and Vicky turn to Doc Anna, a nanotechnology expert, to help them cure the infectious disease.

The play features actors Jana Isabel (Doc Anna), Miggy Adrian Lagazon (Boy-C, Mananayaw #2), Anika Elyana (Girlie), Lauren Antonio (Vicky Ramos), Jorge Matba (Tito, Mananayaw #1), Kiana Aaliyah Cervantes (Amparing), Alyssa Torres (Mananayaw #3), and Sari Labrador (Mananayaw #4).

Photos: Maiba 18 Productions