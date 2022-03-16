MULA SA BUWAN Paves The Way for Return of Live Theater

Manila, Philippines--To cite the play "Cyrano de Bergerac" as one of the well-loved romantic comedies by theatrical companies is an understatement. Since its premiere in France in 1897, "Cyrano," written in five acts by then 29-year-old poet Edmond Rostand, has become a classic--staged countless times in many countries. Thanks to its offerings aplenty: a brave and romantic hero, a beautiful love interest, some spectacular sword fights, and an imminent war, interwoven with a tale of love and heartbreak.

No wonder "Mula sa Buwan," the Filipino musical adaptation of "Cyrano," whose original setting, 1640's Paris, has been transplanted into 1940's Manila, keeps coming back since its first public performance at the Irwin Lee Theatre in 2016. Restaging MSB in 2022 (performance dates to be announced) makes such an endeavor even more courageous, and especially Manila has only allowed businesses, including theatrical spaces, to accommodate customers in full swing since the onset of COVID-19.

Barefoot Theatre Collab, formerly Black Box Productions, has announced on its official social pages that MSB is back this year, proudly claiming that "live theater finally returns" brings joy to every Filipino theater fan's ears--and heart!

John Mark Yap, MSB's stage manager and a partner-producer of Barefoot Theatre Collab, personally shared this great news with BroadwayWorld. "It's the best time to bring back MSB because it's about the essence of theater and the power of stories," he said. "Aside from the stories on love and friendship, the musical is about that sense of community, something we have all severely missed these past two years.

"There's nothing like live theater, and MSB is a show wherein people can laugh and cry together."

The show's official synopsis says, "MSB follows the love triangle involving long-nosed Cyrano with his one-side affections for his childhood love, Roxane, and the handsome newcomer, Christian. However, the show also evolves drastically from one about unrequited love to a tale about the choice people make, especially in dire times."

Specific to this year's restaging, MSB will feature primarily new cast members (auditions to be announced) and run in a still-unnamed venue--the musical was last staged at the Arete Ateneo in 2018.

MSB, created by Pat Valera and William Elvin Manzano, was based on Filipino playwright Soc Rodrigo's Filipino adaptation of Rostand's "Cyrano."

In the meantime, you may listen to some of the songs from the show on Spotify.

Photo: Barefoot Theatre Collab