LARO, a Filipino Adaptation of Schnitzler's 'La Ronde,' Plays at Arts Above; Show Opens June 1

Manila, Philippines--"Laro," a Filipino adaptation of Arthur Schnitzler's infamous classic "La Ronde" (1897), written by Floy Quintos with additional material by Miguel Castro, will run at Arts Above in Quezon City on the first two weekends of the Pride Month: June 1-2 and June 8-9, with 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances.

Schnitzler's "La Ronde" is an intelligent play with a series of 10 sexual encounters that exchange views about love, life, and morality. In the local adaptation, it explores the never-ending search for happiness and true love within Manila's gay community.

In Manila, the play was first produced 15 years ago by Theater Now!, the former experimental theater group of Bulwagang Gantimpala, which featured actors Andoy Ranay, Peter Serrano, Julienne Mendoza, JoMari Jose, Miguel Castro, Neil Ryan Sese, and Roli Inocencio.

This year, the play will be staged by Artist Playground, directed by John Mark Yap, featuring the movement design by JM Cabling, set design by Io Balanon, costume design by Nicolo Perez, lighting design by Miggy Panganiban, sound design by Arvy Dimaculangan, and graphic design by Gian Nicdao.

Its cast includes André Miguel (Call Boy), Paul Jake Paule (Pulis), Phi Palmos (Drag Queen), Gio Gahol and Mike Liwag (Mangagamit), MC Dela Cruz (Kalaguyo), Al Gatmaitan and Victor Sy (The Ideal), Ross Pesigan (Estudyante), Jon Abella and Vincent Pajara (Manunulat), Jonathan Ivan Rivera and Jay Gonzaga (Modelo), and Vincent De Jesus (Pilantropo).

Rounding out the cast are the Players of Artist Playground: Aaron Dioquino, Dan Sheneill Solis, Robert Macaraeg, and Christian Silang.

Get tickets from Ticket2Me.net.

Photo: Jav Velasco





