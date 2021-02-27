I WILL: THE MUSICAL Announces Complete Cast; Original Musical to Premiere Online in June 2021

Manila. Philippines--ALW Film Production, which co-produced the film "I, Will: The Doc Willie Ong Story" (2020), has announced its stage musical iteration of philanthropic doctor Willie Ong's life story. The new musical, "I Will: The Musical," tells the plight of medical workers experiencing symptoms of depression, especially during these times of the pandemic.

Premiering in June 2021, "I Will: The Musical" will be pre-recorded from The Theatre at Solaire--following strict health protocols--and will stream for free on Dr. Ong's most-subscribed social media channels on YouTube (5.5M followers) and Facebook (15M followers).

Dr. Ong has revealed to Maharlika.tv that he has been experiencing depression since he was a young lad [who stutters when he speaks], but he has always wanted to help people. Even when he became a doctor, he feels depressed with the work environment-but still wanting to help. He has since been giving free medical consultations.

To bring to life Dr. Ong's vibrant story on stage, he has decided to collaborate with the award-winning stage director, composer, and lyricist Rommel Ramilo ("San Pedro Calungsod," "King David"). Joining Ramilo, along with his esteemed creative-production team [to be announced], are multi-talented international Filipino artists in the cast: Gerald Santos ("Miss Saigon," "Sweeney Todd"), Paulina Yeung ("King and I"), Jett Pangan ("Nine," "Sweeney Todd"), Ima Castro ("Miss Saigon," "Sweeney Todd"), and Robert Sena ("Sweeney Todd," "Rak of Aegis").

Supporting the show's leads are ensemble actors Roxy Aldiosa, Victoria Mina, Audrey Mortilla, Alexa Prats, Ivy Padilla, Khalil Tambio, Jay Barrameda, Lance Soliman, Miguel Rivilla, and Vince Conrad.

At the rate things are going, "I Will: The Musical" is poised to become one of the first professional theatrical productions completely staged in a physical theatre while the National Capital Region (NCR) in the Philippines is still in quarantine. Several months before the ingress to the theatre, most of the rehearsal sessions are held online, especially the music rehearsals under vocal arranger-music supervisor Tony Junior Ramos.

Ramilo says, "Our partner venue has laid down strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure everyone's safety, including swab tests before occupying the theatre."

"During our technical week, all casts and production crew members will go on a locked-in or bubble setup."

Ramilo has written 24 original songs for the musical.

Dr. Ong reveals, "One of my favorite songs in the musical, 'Empty,' deals with the pain of depression."

Part of the song's lyrics asks:

"Is there a reason here

To go with my journey?

And feel not sorry.

Can someone help me?

I'm lonely and empty."

Photos: ALW Film Production