Hit Musical ANG HULING EL BIMBO Returns in April 2023; Lead Cast Announced

(Main Photo/Newport World Resorts) The new cast of "Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical" signed with Newport World Resorts for its April 2023 run. The signing was led by (L-R, foreground) Newport World Resorts Senior Director for Corporate Sponsorship and Entertainment Ana Chua, Full House Theater Company Co-Artistic Directors Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Michael Williams, Gab Pangilinan, and Katrine Sunga. (L-R, background) Topper Fabregas, Paw Castillo, Anthony Rosaldo, Gian Magdangal, Bullet Dumas, and Nino Alejandro.

Manila, Philippines--Hit original Filipino musical "Ang Huling El Bimbo," which features songs popularized by Filipino rock band Eraserheads, will return to the Newport Performing Arts Theatre at Newport World Resorts in April 2023. Its original cast members Gab Pangilinan (Joy), Gian Magdangal (Hector), and Topper Fabregas (Young Anthony) have been announced to reprise their roles in the production.

They will be joined by new cast members Nino Alejandro (Anthony), Bullet Dumas (Emman), Anthony Rosaldo (Young Hector), Paw Castillo (Young Emman), and Katrine Sunga (Joy).

"Ang Huling El Bimbo" credits Dexter Santos, direction and choreography; Dingdong Novenario, book; Floy Quintos, additional scenes and dialogues; Myke Salomon, musical arrangement; and Fullhouse Theater Company and Newport World Resorts, lead producers.

The award-winning musical has been performed more than 100 times since its premiere in 2018 until its sold-out reruns in March 2019 and July 2019.

In 2020, a recorded 2019 performance was made available for streaming on ABS-CBN Entertainment's social pages. The streaming event raised more than PHP 12 million in donations for ABS-CBN Foundation and garnered 7 million views in 48 hours.

The musical returned as a live concert for the homecoming show dubbed "Ang Muling El Bimbo'' last December 2021.

