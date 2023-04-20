Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HAMILTON Asian Premiere Extends; New Closing Date is Nov. 26

‘Hamilton,’ which will run from Sept. 17 to Nov. 26, 2023, at The Theatre at Solaire, now sells tickets on presale.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--Due to high ticket demand, the Asian premiere of the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton" extends for two weeks. GMG Productions, co-producer and presenter, has announced the new closing date: November 26, 2023.

Using a credit or debit card, ticket buyers, who signed up for the waitlist, may transact online via TicketWorld.com.ph. For cash payments, visit TicketWorld physical outlets or The Theatre at Solaire's box office in Paranaque City.

Tickets start at P2,500, plus the service fee; a six-ticket limit per transaction is also observed.

GMG Productions also reminds the theatergoers to refrain from buying their tickets from scalpers, who are most likely selling them at least twice as expensive.

"If you search HAMILTON [online], you will likely find people reselling tickets on social media or resale sites advertising HAMILTON tickets at prices higher than those on the TicketWorld site. Be aware of what website you are on before you make any purchase," GMG Productions said.

"TicketWorld is the only authorized ticket seller for HAMILTON in Manila, and tickets not sold via TicketWorld may not be honored. Refunds will not be given for fraudulent tickets."

Running for about two hours and 50 minutes, "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's most successful Broadway title to date, tells the unlikely story of one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, who served as the first United States treasurer from 1789-1795. An immigrant orphan born in the West Indies, Hamilton was young and impoverished yet determined to make a mark on this new country.

"Hamilton," which features a score blending rap, hip-hop, R&B, and Broadway, and has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, boasts songs many young people have memorized by heart, such as "Alexander Hamilton," "My Shot," The Schuyler Sisters," "Satisfied," "The Room Where it Happens," and "Burn."

Tickets to "Hamilton" go on general public sale on April 24.

Photo: Daniel Boud




VIDEO: Agnes Locsins ENCANTADA Receives Six-Minute Standing Ovation
VIDEO: Agnes Locsin's ENCANTADA Receives Six-Minute Standing Ovation
Bestowed by an enraptured audience with at least a six-minute standing ovation, National Artist for Dance Agnes Locsin's masterwork "Encantada," with music by Joey Ayala and story and lyrics by Al Santos, makes a much-deserved return to the stage at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater this weekend.
Upstart Productions Goes Full Circle with BREAKUPS AND BREAKDOWNS
Upstart Productions Goes Full Circle with BREAKUPS AND BREAKDOWNS
Theater company Upstart Productions Inc., founded by actor-director Joel Trinidad, goes full circle with restaging the musical comedy 'Breakups & Breakdowsn,' its maiden production over a decade ago.
EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorld
EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorld
After that extended Holy Week break, the charming love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are back to starring in PETA's post-pandemic first offering: the Gen Zers' not-so-serious take on the classic zarzuela 'Walang Sugat,' via the musical comedy 'Walang Aray,' featuring the book and lyrics by Rody Vera and music by Vince Lim.
Tanghalan Mandaluyong Restages HESUS NAZARENO
Tanghalan Mandaluyong Restages HESUS NAZARENO
To celebrate the 12th-anniversary of Tanghalan Mandaluyong Inc. (TMI), two-time Aliw Awards nominee and grassroots theater company, brings back its annual 'Hesus Nazareno' passion play on Good Friday (April 7) and Black Saturday (April 8) at the Hulo Covered Court, San Jose St., Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong City.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engag... (read more about this author)


April 20, 2023

Due to high ticket demand, the Asian premiere of the smash Broadway musical “Hamilton” extends for two weeks. GMG Productions, co-producer and presenter, has announced the new closing date: November 26, 2023.
April 16, 2023

Bestowed by an enraptured audience with at least a six-minute standing ovation, National Artist for Dance Agnes Locsin’s masterwork “Encantada,” with music by Joey Ayala and story and lyrics by Al Santos, makes a much-deserved return to the stage at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater this weekend.
April 12, 2023

Theater company Upstart Productions Inc., founded by actor-director Joel Trinidad, goes full circle with restaging the musical comedy 'Breakups & Breakdowsn,' its maiden production over a decade ago.
April 11, 2023

After that extended Holy Week break, the charming love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are back to starring in PETA’s post-pandemic first offering: the Gen Zers’ not-so-serious take on the classic zarzuela 'Walang Sugat,' via the musical comedy 'Walang Aray,' featuring the book and lyrics by Rody Vera and music by Vince Lim.
April 6, 2023

To celebrate the 12th-anniversary of Tanghalan Mandaluyong Inc. (TMI), two-time Aliw Awards nominee and grassroots theater company, brings back its annual 'Hesus Nazareno' passion play on Good Friday (April 7) and Black Saturday (April 8) at the Hulo Covered Court, San Jose St., Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong City.
