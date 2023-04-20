HAMILTON Asian Premiere Extends; New Closing Date is Nov. 26

Manila, Philippines--Due to high ticket demand, the Asian premiere of the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton" extends for two weeks. GMG Productions, co-producer and presenter, has announced the new closing date: November 26, 2023.

Using a credit or debit card, ticket buyers, who signed up for the waitlist, may transact online via TicketWorld.com.ph. For cash payments, visit TicketWorld physical outlets or The Theatre at Solaire's box office in Paranaque City.

Tickets start at P2,500, plus the service fee; a six-ticket limit per transaction is also observed.

GMG Productions also reminds the theatergoers to refrain from buying their tickets from scalpers, who are most likely selling them at least twice as expensive.

"If you search HAMILTON [online], you will likely find people reselling tickets on social media or resale sites advertising HAMILTON tickets at prices higher than those on the TicketWorld site. Be aware of what website you are on before you make any purchase," GMG Productions said.

"TicketWorld is the only authorized ticket seller for HAMILTON in Manila, and tickets not sold via TicketWorld may not be honored. Refunds will not be given for fraudulent tickets."

Running for about two hours and 50 minutes, "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's most successful Broadway title to date, tells the unlikely story of one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, who served as the first United States treasurer from 1789-1795. An immigrant orphan born in the West Indies, Hamilton was young and impoverished yet determined to make a mark on this new country.

"Hamilton," which features a score blending rap, hip-hop, R&B, and Broadway, and has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, boasts songs many young people have memorized by heart, such as "Alexander Hamilton," "My Shot," The Schuyler Sisters," "Satisfied," "The Room Where it Happens," and "Burn."

Tickets to "Hamilton" go on general public sale on April 24.

Read more ticketing tips HERE.

Photo: Daniel Boud