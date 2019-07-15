Dance Theater Galaw.Co Unveils 3 Works-In-Progress This Sat., 7/20

Manila, Philippines--Burgeoning dance theater Galaw.Co has been established to be more than just dancing and performing.

"We aim to MOVE people to think, feel, and live through dance and theater," said PJ Rebullida, an award-winning choreographer. "We want to challenge both the creators and audiences through our productions."

"We'd also like to educate via the Galaw Komunidad, where we create a community that shares and grows through dance and theater."

To exhibit what the dance theater's vision is all about, Galaw.Co is thrilled to present "Really Alive: A Showcase of Works-In-Progress" this Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Maybank Performing Arts Theatre in Taguig City. Performances are scheduled at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Entry is by donation (e.g. friends-hugs, students-P250, and patrons-P1,000) Call 0917 502 5847 or 0917 316 5639.

"Really Alive" was born out of a need to showcase what we love to do and share that love. With our July offering, we hope to give audiences a peek at what have been creating and will continue to work on, hopefully drumming enough excitement for a full-fledged show next year," Rebullida explained.

The showcase is composed of three works:

"The Story of Us" - Featuring Jef Flores, Julio Laforteza, and JP Ortenero, this work is an improvisation piece that takes inspiration from the everyday search for a beginning, conflict, and resolution.

"When Things Become Real" - Featuring the choreography by Rebullida, plus Joni Galeste and Jourdan Bartolome, this work explores what kinds of stories unravel from nothing, which can be both terrifying and exciting.

Lastly, "Alive"- This work is an accumulation of experiences by Rebullida. By merging dance, song, and theater, the presentation requires investment from the audience.

Know more about Galaw.Co on Facebook and Instagram or, better yet, show your support at Maybank Theatre this Saturday!

Photos: Galaw.Co





