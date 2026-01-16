Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Lea Salonga - STAGE, SCREEN & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN - The Theatre at Solaire
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
PJ REBULLIDA - LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Salve Arbo - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire
Best Dance Production
COMPANY WAYNE MCGREGOR - Samsung Performing Arts Theater
Best Direction Of A Musical
Robbie Guevara - LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL - RCBC Auditorium
Best Direction Of A Play
JP Lopez - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF
Best Ensemble
HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Paul Santos - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
MJ ASPACIO - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire
Best Musical
HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy
Best New Play Or Musical
HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CItyDanse Academy
Best Performer In A Musical
Alexa Ilacad - LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical
Best Performer In A Play
Jack Gaza - VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines
Best Play
GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF
Best Production of an Opera
TOSCA - Lyric Opera of the Philippines
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kris Manubay - BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zenaiah Lizardo - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL - Philstagers Theater Foundation
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sophia Aspacio - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Gerald Magallanes - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire
Favorite Local Theatre
9 Works Theatrical
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos