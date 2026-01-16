 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Lea Salonga - STAGE, SCREEN & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN - The Theatre at Solaire

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
PJ REBULLIDA - LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Salve Arbo - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire

Best Dance Production
COMPANY WAYNE MCGREGOR - Samsung Performing Arts Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical
Robbie Guevara - LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL - RCBC Auditorium

Best Direction Of A Play
JP Lopez - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF

Best Ensemble
HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Paul Santos - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
MJ ASPACIO - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire

Best Musical
HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy

Best New Play Or Musical
HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CItyDanse Academy

Best Performer In A Musical
Alexa Ilacad - LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical

Best Performer In A Play
Jack Gaza - VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines

Best Play
GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF

Best Production of an Opera
TOSCA - Lyric Opera of the Philippines

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kris Manubay - BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zenaiah Lizardo - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL - Philstagers Theater Foundation

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sophia Aspacio - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Gerald Magallanes - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire

Favorite Local Theatre
9 Works Theatrical

