Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lea Salonga - STAGE, SCREEN & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN - The Theatre at Solaire



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

PJ REBULLIDA - LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Salve Arbo - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire



Best Dance Production

COMPANY WAYNE MCGREGOR - Samsung Performing Arts Theater



Best Direction Of A Musical

Robbie Guevara - LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL - RCBC Auditorium



Best Direction Of A Play

JP Lopez - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF



Best Ensemble

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Paul Santos - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

MJ ASPACIO - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire



Best Musical

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy



Best New Play Or Musical

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CItyDanse Academy



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Ilacad - LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical



Best Performer In A Play

Jack Gaza - VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines



Best Play

GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF



Best Production of an Opera

TOSCA - Lyric Opera of the Philippines



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kris Manubay - BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zenaiah Lizardo - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL - Philstagers Theater Foundation



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sophia Aspacio - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Gerald Magallanes - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire



Favorite Local Theatre

9 Works Theatrical

