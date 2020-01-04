CATS Arrives in Philippine Cinemas 8 January 2020

Manila, Philippines - If you live in the Philippines, you'll now have the chance to see Universal Pictures' film adaptation of the famous stage musical Cats , directed by Tom Hooper ( The King's Speech , Les Miserables ). The movie arrives in Philippine cinemas on 8 January 2020.

Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's mostly original music for the stage musical and Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler's new choreography, the film reimagines Cats for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, and street dance to tap.

The film also debuts a new song, "Beautiful Ghosts," written by Taylor Swift and Lloyd Webber. Performed by Francesca Hayward in the film, "Beautiful Ghosts" is also performed by Swift in a version that plays over the film's end credits.

Francesca Hayward plays Victoria;

Robbie Fairchild, Munkustrap, in Cats.

"I first saw Cats when I was 10 years old, and I have such a vivid memory of what an extraordinary experience it was," Hooper says. "I felt I was being initiated into the secret world of cats. It felt like I was being given this privileged access to this other way of looking at the world."

Cats stars James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Ian Mckellen as Gus The Theatre Cat, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward as Victoria - her feature film debut.

The film also stars Robbie Fairchild as Munkustrap, Laurie Davidson s Mr. Mistoffelees, Ray Winstone as Growltiger, Les Twins (Larry and Laurent Bourgeois) as Plato and Socrates, Mette Towley as Cassandra, Steven McRae as Skimbleshanks The Railway Cat, Zizi Strallen as Tantomile, Danny Collins as Mungojerrie, and Bluey Robinson as Alonzo.

Also in the cast are Naoimh Morgan as Rumpleteazer, Daniela Norman as Demeter, Jaih Betote as Coricopat, Ida Saki as Electra, Eric Underwood as Admetus, Jonadette Carpio as Syllabub, Freya Rowley as Jellylorum, Cory English as Maitre'd and Melissa Madden-Gray as Griddlebone.

Ian McKellen plays Gus The Theatre Cat.

Cats is produced by Debra Hayward (Bridget Jones's Baby, Les Misérables), Tim Bevan (Darkest Hour, The Danish Girl), Eric Fellner (The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables), and Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) and Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Angela Morrison, Lisa Chasin, and Jo Burn.

The creative team also includes cinematographer Christopher Ross BSC C (Yesterday), production designer Eve Stewart (The Danish Girl, Les Misérables), and costume designer Paco Delgado (The Danish Girl, Les Misérables). The film is edited by Melanie Ann Oliver ACE (Judy, Les Misérables), and the music is supervised by Becky Bentham (Judy, Bohemian Rhapsody).

One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years. Since opening in London in 1981, Cats has continuously appeared on stage around the globe, to date has played to 81 million people in more than 50 countries and 19 languages.

Photos: United International Pictures





