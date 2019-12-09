BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards Update: The Theatre at Solaire Leads Best Venue!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Philippines:

Best Actor (Musical)

Tim Pavino - MIONG - Repertory Philippines 36%

Nicco Manalo - MULA SA BUWAN - Black Box Production 27%

Vien King - PASSION - Philippine Opera Company 14%

Best Actor (Play)

Topper Fabregas - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 26%

Markki Stroem - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 19%

Adore Dominguez - 13TH OF SEPTEMBER - Be Our Guest Theatricals 18%

Best Actress (Musical)

Gab Pangilinan - MULA SA BUWAN - Black Box Production 18%

Carla Guevara Laforteza - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila 17%

Joanna Ampil - WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 17%

Best Actress (Play)

Cherie Gil - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 37%

Missy Maramara - STOP KISS - Positive Space, MusicArtes, New Voice Company 19%

Angeli Bayani - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 12%

Best Book, Lyrics for a Filipino Musical (New/Revival)

Dingdong Novenario, Floy Quintos, Erasearheads - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila 29%

Ricky Lee, Vincent De Jesus - HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical 25%

Liza Magtoto - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 20%

Best Choreography (Musical)

Dexter Santos - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila 32%

Gio Gahol - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 22%

Mica Fajardo - SPRING AWAKENING - Ateneo Blue Repertory 19%

Best Costume Design (Musical/Play)

Carlo Villafuerte Pagunaling - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 20%

Jay Lorenz Conanan - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Atlantis Imaginarium Young Theatre 16%

Zenaida Gutierrez - PASSION - Philippine Opera Company 15%

Best Crossover Artist (Mainstream to Theater)

Derrick Monasterio - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 31%

Leah Patricio - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 30%

Joshua Bulot - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 21%

Best Direction of a Musical

Ed Lacson Jr. - HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical 19%

Maribel Legarda - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 18%

Bobby Garcia - WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 17%

Best Direction of a Play

Joy Virata - SILENT SKY - Repertory Philippines 31%

Riki Benedicto - 13TH OF SEPTEMBER - Be Our Guest Theatricals 28%

Ricky Abad - IF HE DOESN'T SEE YOUR FACE - Arete Productions 22%

Best Featured Actor (Musical)

Renz Verano - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 26%

David Ezra - HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical 16%

Bibo Reyes - WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 12%

Best Featured Actor (Play)

Nelsito Gomez - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 42%

Ron Capinding - DOLOROSA - Tanghalang Ateneo 17%

Lao Rodriguez - 13TH OF SEPTEMBER - Be Our Guest Theatricals 17%

Best Featured Actress (Musical)

Bituin Escalante - WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 31%

Sheila Francisco - HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical 15%

Menchu Launchengco-Yulo - COMPANY - Upstart Productions 11%

Best Featured Actress (Play)

Pinky Amador - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 45%

Claudia Enriquez - DOLOROSA - Tanghalang Ateneo 23%

Naths Everett - SILENT SKY - Repertory Philippines 18%

Best Filipino Musical (New/Revival)

ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila 34%

RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 23%

HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical 20%

Best Filipino Play (New/Revival)

THE KUNDIMAN PARTY - Dulaang UP 54%

13TH OF SEPTEMBER - Be Our Guest Theatricals 27%

LARO - Artist Playground 18%

Best Hair and Makeup Design (Musical/Play)

Leslie Espinosa - BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 25%

Myrene Santos - PASSION - Philippine Opera Company 24%

Yanna Parpan - SPRING AWAKENING - Ateneo Blue Repertory 24%

Best International Touring Production (Musical/Play)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Group, Lunchbox Theatrical Productions 73%

POTTED POTTER - Lunchbox Theatrical Productions 16%

DRUM TAO: Rhythm of Tribe, Time Travel Chronicles - Supreme 11%

Best Lighting Design (Musical/Play)

Jonjon Villareal - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 23%

Barbie Tan-Tiongo - HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical 19%

Miyo Sta Maria - SPRING AWAKENING - Ateneo Blue Repertory 18%

Best Locally Produced Broadway Show (Musical/Play)

WAITRESS - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 24%

SPRING AWAKENING - Ateneo Blue Repertory 23%

PASSION - Philippine Opera Company 21%

Best Music for a Filipino Musical (New/Revival)

Eraserheads - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila 32%

Aegis Band - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 19%

Ryan Cayabyab - MAGNIFICAT THE MUSICAL - Lyric Opera of the Philippines 14%

Best Musical Direction (Musical)

Myke Salomon - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 29%

Jed Balsamo, Vincent De Jesus - HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical 16%

Abi Sulit - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Ateneo Blue Repertory 14%

Best Scenic Design (Musical/Play)

Ed Lacson Jr. - HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL - The Sandbox Collective, 9 Works Theatrical 23%

Ohm David - SPRING AWAKENING - Ateneo Blue Repertory 16%

Maria Björnson - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Group, Lunchbox Theatrical Productions 15%

Best Sound Design (Musical/Play)

Rards Corpus - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila 29%

Jethro Joaquin - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 24%

Josh Millican - BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group 12%

Best Theatrical Venue

The Theatre at Solaire 26%

Newport Performing Arts Theater 16%

PETA Theater Center 14%

