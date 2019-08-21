BWW OFFER: Tickets at 35%-50% Off to DANCING LESSONS, Aug. 22-23, 8 p.m.

Manila, Philippines--We're excited to offer discounted tickets at 35% off (for non-students) to 50% off (for students) to Twin Bill Theater's critically-acclaimed production of DANCING LESSONS, a two-hander by Mark St. Germain. The show, directed by Francis Matheu, closes this weekend at Power Mac Center Spotlight, Makati Circuit.

To avail this promo, email twinbilltheater@gmail.com; mention discount code: BWWDancingLessons.

In the email, also write your name, name of school (if applicable), and year level in school (if applicable).

Present your ID card at the front of house when you claim your ticket.

Tickets are regularly priced at P750 (general admission) and P1,550 (premium tickets).

In this Asian premiere of DANCING LESSONS, Randy Villarama and Jill Peña play Ever and Zenga, respectively.

to learn enough about dancing and to survive an awards dinner--with dancing--Ever, a young professor with Asperger syndrome, seeks the instruction of a Broadway dancer, Zenga, who is on sick leave recovering from a leg injury.

"Twin Bill Theater is relentless in choosing the material that not only entertains but also informs. It is in initiatives, like this play, the discourse, for example, on mental health awareness in the country, is enlivened." - BroadwayWorld.com

Photo: Jaypee Maristaza





