WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? at Keswick Theatre

Whose Live Anyway? with Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis will be at the Keswick Theatre October 14th.



Prepare to laugh until you cry when four of the world’s most masterful improv artists take you on the high wire act of comedic acrobatics. The rapid-fire wit and non-stop jokes will have your sides splitting and begging for mercy…and also begging for more. Welcome Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops, both seen on ABC’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” as well as Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. If you are a “Whose Line?” fan, get ready for the same relentless laughter that you grew to love, but without the commercial breaks! If you are new to improv comedy, then you are in for a show unlike anything you have ever seen before.

Call the box office at 215-572-7650 or go online at keswicktheatre.com to purchase tickets today!