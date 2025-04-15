Video: Watch the Trailer For THE HOBBIT at Arden Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch the new trailer for The Hobbit at Arden Theatre Company. The production was recently extended through June 1.

Our unlikely hero, Bilbo Baggins, would much rather be sitting in his cozy Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea and a plate of bacon and eggs. However, he somehow finds himself on a magically mystical adventure. Staged with speed and surprises, you’ll be delighted by this exciting new telling of Tolkien’s beloved story as Bilbo travels through freezing mountains and frightening forests, meeting all sorts of fierce and wonderful creatures — some who want to eat him and others who turn into dear friends. And discovers that some things are truly worth fighting for.

Directed by Rebecca Wright (she/her), the imaginative production brings Middle-earth to life in a magical, action-packed retelling of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved classic, designed for audiences ages seven and up. Through clever storytelling and dynamic staging, audiences are drawn into the journey of Bilbo Baggins, a humble hobbit who steps out of his comfort zone and embarks on an epic quest that tests his bravery, wit, and heart.

The Hobbit unfolds on the Arden's intimate 175-seat Arcadia Stage (40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA), where thrust seating arrangement immerses audiences into Bilbo's journey. Previews begin April 2, opening night April 15 with performances through May 25.

Audiences may recognize Wright's work at the Arden, where she previously directed An Iliad, Backing Track, Red Riding Hood, and last season's Pinocchio. The Hobbit's dynamic cast features five talented actors—Eliana Fabiyi (she/her), Kelly McCaughan (she/her), Nathan Alford-Tate (he/him), Ciera Gardner (they/them), and Sean Lally (he/him)—who, together, play more than 20 characters throughout the 90-minute production.

Comments