Venice Island Performing Arts Center Postpones Upcoming Performances

Venice Island Performing Arts Center has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

It is with a heavy heart and out of love and concern for our audience, performers, staff, and crew, that we announce the postponement of Why I'm Scared of Dance by Jen Childs, and the start of our 4-for-Philly Film Series.



Both events will be rescheduled for a date this summer, which we can hopefully announce soon. Please reach out if you have any questions or concerns.



We at the Manayunk Performing Arts Theatre at Venice Island wish all of our supporters health and comfort during this confusing time.



Sincerely,

The Staff of Venice Island Performing Arts Center





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You