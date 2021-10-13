Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Explodes In Laughter With COMEDY EXPLOSION

Three of the country's hottest comics- Jonas Barnes, Rob Maher and Freddie Ricks- are headlining Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center's Comedy Explosion event on Friday, October 15 at 8 PM.

Based out of New York City, Barnes has written for Comedy Central's roast of Bruce Willis and has been featured on Sirius XM's Fight Club and Busted Open podcasts in addition to hosting his own. Born homeless in Oregon, Barnes has the ability to find humor in both the dark and light sides of his life.

Joining the stage is Maher who recently released his Dry Bar Comedy Special, "You Can Make It Here." He is a semi-finalist in Comedy Central's "Up Next" competition and has starred in an episode of Kevin Hart's Comedy Central show, "Hart of the City." Maher has also performed across the globe for the military, performing in 17 countries including Afghanistan, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Greece and Italy.

Comedian, writer and actor, Ricks recognized his gift early on by gathering crowds in his hometown of the Bronx and impersonating characters he saw on television and in everyday life. He has been featured on BET's "ComicView," Def Comedy Jam, "The Apollo Comedy Hour" and "It's Showtime at the Apollo." Ricks has also appeared in the motion pictures, "Shaft" and "Baby Boy."

"Comedy Explosion is sure to bring the audience laugh after laugh," said April Evans, executive director of Uptown!. "These three comedians have performed on some of the country's biggest stages, and we're thrilled that they'll be adding the Uptown! stage to that list."

Def Comedy Jam's Barry Naylor and Ms. Darkchild will host the event. Tickets can be purchased at: secure.uptownwestchester.org/2614/2616.