University of the Arts Presents RIDE THE CYCLONE

The project will be available for viewing November 6 through November 15, 2020.

The University of the Arts will present Ride the Cyclone, with Book and Music by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richman, and directed by Elana Mirella Mariani, as part of the Ira Brind School of Theater Arts Fall 2020 remote season. The project will be available for viewing via Broadway on Demand's ShowStream service November 6 through November 15, 2020.

A poignant and moving comedy that asks us to reflect on what we value most in life, our varying definitions of success, and the ways in which we identify and perceive ourselves and those around us, Ride The Cyclone challenges the meaning of "dying too young" and examines the legacy we leave behind after life. In this auditory experience with accompanying visuals, audiences follow six dead high school choir students who tell their stories in a bid to win the favor of an elusive fortunetelling machine, The Amazing Karnak, who promises to grant life to the most deserved storyteller.

Created and recorded completely remotely with artists located in the Philadelphia area and beyond, this ambitious project is helmed by UArts student and New York City native Elana Mirella Mariani, with music direction by Charlie Gilbert, sound design and engineering by Larry Fowler, and illustrations created by Sarah Court and Noelani Montas. Ride the Cyclone is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com)

For more information regarding the project and how to view it, as well as other Brind Fall 2020 projects, please visit www.uarts.edu/brind-fall-2020 and follow #UArtsRTC on social media.

