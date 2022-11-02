Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Two Philadelphia Favorites Set To Star in MARY POPPINS Beginning This Month

The show starts previews November 23, with an Opening Night Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  
Two Philadelphia Favorites Set To Star in MARY POPPINS Beginning This Month

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, continues Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with P.L. Travers' Mary Poppins. Directed by Emily Trask, Mary Poppins, full of whimsy, laughter, and timeless life lessons, starts previews November 23, with an Opening Night Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.QTGrep.org or call 215.987.4450 to purchase tickets.


Celebrate your "Jolly Holliday" by flying over the rooftops of London with the quirky and mystical Mary Poppins. The stage version of the classic Disney film, reconceived by Julian Fellows (the creator of Downton Abbey), retains Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman's toe-tapping score while exploring P.L. Travers' fantastical tale on the dangers of capitalism, privilege, and forgetting the magic of childhood. Continuing Quintessence's tradition of rethinking children's classics with an edge, this "Spoonful of Sugar" is the perfect medicine for all families, and especially for spoiled brats of all ages who need a visit from a good nanny.

Quintessence has assembled a stellar cast for this production. Hanna Gaffney (Oliver!, One Man, Two Guvnors, The Alchemist) will lead the ensemble as the practically perfect Mary Poppins, and she will be joined by Philadelphia treasure Steve Pacek (Arden's Frog and Toad, Metamorphosis) making his Quintessence debut as Bert, the chimney sweep. The cast also includes Quintessence favorites Jered McLenigan as George Banks (Wilma Hot House member and Quintessence's Little Women, The Alchemist, Wizard of Oz); Marcia Saunders (Oliver!, My Fair Lady and The Seagull) as Mrs. Brill; Eleni Delopoulos (Little Women, Oliver!, The Winter's Tale) as Queen Victoria and Katie Nanna; Lee Cortopassi (The Winter's Tale, Awake and Sing!, Richard II) as Robertson Ay; and Daniel Miller (Oliver!, The Broken Heart, Mother Courage) as Neleus. They are joined by Deanna Gibson (as Winifred Banks), Taylor J. Mitchell (as Miss Lark) and Brooke Behmke (as Admiral Boom and Miss Andrews) all making their Quintessence debuts.

The youth ensemble rotating in the roles of Jane and Michael Banks includes Sophie Aguilar, Fiona Griffin-Smith, Sara Church, Zachary Snyder and Raphael Sommer

Mary Poppins will be brought to life by Pacific Conservatory Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Emily Trask, innovative choreographer Tuan Malinowski and music director Dave Barrus. The world of early twentieth century London will be reimaged by scenic designer Ellen Moore, lighting designer Anthony Forchielli, costume designer Summer Lee Jack, and props designer Shannon Kearns.

"We all need a little magic in our lives right now, and we don't think there is anyone better to help us put our best foot forward than our beloved nanny, Mary Poppins," says Artistic Director Alexander Burns. "Join Quintessence as we sing our favorite songs, enjoy saying deliciously ridiculous words, and celebrate the power of the imagination to bring families of all ages back together. So, get your family to Quintessence this holiday season! Spit spot!!!"


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



City Winery Welcomes Frances Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan to Philadelphia Photo
City Winery Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan to Philadelphia
French-Algerian guitar master Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him to the stage of City Winery Philadelphia on Saturday evening, November 5th. 
Toy Drive Begins at Kimmel Center Photo
Toy Drive Begins at Kimmel Center
The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus have announced the 2022-23 season-long community partnership with Taller Puertorriqueño (Taller) — a community-based cultural organization, known as El Corazón Cultural del Barrio (The Cultural Heart of Latino Philadelphia).
Play On Philly Launches The Composing For Young Orchestras Project In Collaboration With T Photo
Play On Philly Launches The Composing For Young Orchestras Project In Collaboration With The Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy Of Music
Play On Philly (POP), a tuition-free music education program, launches the Composing for Young Orchestras Project in collaboration with the Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music (GLFCAM), an academy committed to inspiring emerging composers.
Taylor Swift Announces Eras Tour Dates Photo
Taylor Swift Announces 'Eras' Tour Dates
The tour will feature opening acts Paramore, beabad00bee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red,, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and Owenn. Exploring her past works, the tour will most likely include music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.

More Hot Stories For You


Photo Exclusive: First Look at Jackie Hoffman & More in THE TATTOOED LADY World PremierePhoto Exclusive: First Look at Jackie Hoffman & More in THE TATTOOED LADY World Premiere
November 2, 2022

Philadelphia Theatre Company is presenting a world premiere rock musical about the radical history of the tattooed ladies. The musical stars Emmy-nominee and Obie Award-winner Jackie Hoffman (Hairspray, 'Feud,' 'Only Murders in the Building') as sideshow luminary Ida Gibson, and more. Get an exclusive first look at photos from the production here!
Hedgerow Theatre Company Welcomes The Holidays With US Premiere of Two-Person A CHRISTMAS CAROL COMEDYHedgerow Theatre Company Welcomes The Holidays With US Premiere of Two-Person A CHRISTMAS CAROL COMEDY
November 2, 2022

Hedgerow Theatre Company leaps into the holiday spirit with a playful take on a yuletide classic. The company is thrilled to greet the “most wonderful time of the year” with the US Premiere of A Christmas Carol Comedy, written by Katie Leamen.
Two Philadelphia Favorites Set To Star in MARY POPPINS Beginning This MonthTwo Philadelphia Favorites Set To Star in MARY POPPINS Beginning This Month
November 2, 2022

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, continues Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with P.L. Travers' Mary Poppins.
Toy Drive Begins at Kimmel CenterToy Drive Begins at Kimmel Center
November 2, 2022

The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus have announced the 2022-23 season-long community partnership with Taller Puertorriqueño (Taller) — a community-based cultural organization, known as El Corazón Cultural del Barrio (The Cultural Heart of Latino Philadelphia).
Play On Philly Launches The Composing For Young Orchestras Project In Collaboration With The Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy Of MusicPlay On Philly Launches The Composing For Young Orchestras Project In Collaboration With The Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy Of Music
November 1, 2022

Play On Philly (POP), a tuition-free music education program, launches the Composing for Young Orchestras Project in collaboration with the Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music (GLFCAM), an academy committed to inspiring emerging composers.