Tickets For HAMILTON at the Kimmel Center Go On Sale July 9

Producer Jeffrey Seller, the Kimmel Center, and The Shubert Organization announced today that tickets for HAMILTON will be available online through Telecharge at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, July 9. Telecharge Verification allows pre-registered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots.

Jeffrey Seller states, "I am confident that Telecharge's verification process will be a valuable service to our fans. We know how challenging it is to buy tickets and this new program will make the ticket buying a whole lot easier."

The registration process is designed to separate actual, human fans from bots and scalpers. The system aims to remove those who are in the business of taking away tickets from fans in order to resell them. Once registration closes and registrants are reviewed, those qualifying registrants will be randomly selected to receive an access code inviting them to shop for tickets, without racing against bots.

Telecharge registration begins now and will close Thursday, June 27 at 11:59 PM ET. Visit Telecharge.com/Hamilton to register.

Those who registered will be notified by Telecharge via email on Wednesday, July 3 if they have been selected for the opportunity to purchase tickets online on Tuesday, July 9.

Tickets will be available for performances August 27 through November 17, 2019 at the Forrest Theatre.

A limited number of tickets will be also be available at the Forrest Theatre Box Office (1114 Walnut Street) at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, July 9.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets range from $127 - $197, with a select number of $497 premium seats available. Ticket prices do not include any applicable fees. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

Launching in Chicago this month, HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION will take visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton through the immersive exhibit featuring a dynamic, interactive mix of in-depth scenography, lighting, sound, multimedia, music, and an audio tour narrated by Mr. Miranda. For more information and to sign up to be the first to receive news and ticket sales alerts about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You