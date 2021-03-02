Theatre Horizon Announces Second Norristown Family Selected For Art Houses Presentation

Theatre Horizon's Art Houses program is proud to announce the fourth show of the innovative series, which partners professional theatre artists with families and households throughout the Greater Philadelphia region to create original performance works that will be presented on a monthly basis. Theatre Horizon will continue its commitment to Montgomery County and Norristown by selecting yet another local family for their Art Houses program. The Peay Family, who reside in Norristown, will present their Art Houses presentation on March 20 at 7:30PM.

The Peay family knows that life is art. While living, learning, and creating in ways that are unorthodox and out-of-the-box, Moe (who appeared in Theatre Horizon's production of BLACK NATIVITY), Fallon, Brooklyn, Cassidy and Prince navigate everyday life with extraordinary talent, rigor, ambition, passion, and skill. The family's mentors and inspirations include Mimi G, Kobe Bryant, Steve Jobs, Marianne Williamson, Michael Jackson, Jesus, Jim Carrey, Albert Einstein, and the Buddha. The Peays plan to "aspire to inspire" in this life-affirming exploration of family, love, and art at their home in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to welcome our second Norristown family to our Art Houses program, and continue to celebrate our local community," notes Theatre Horizon Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "The Peays are a tight-knit family excited for this opportunity. The pandemic months have given the Peays the chance to grow even closer, cementing their love, collaboration, and self discovery through role play, card games, movie nights, pizza, and innumerable creative pursuits."

The Peays family is also enthusiastic about their upcoming Theatre Horizon Art Houses show.

"I love Theatre Horizon," says Moe Peays. "My kids really love the idea of doing theater and performing. I feel honored that I was one of the ones Theatre Horizon reached out to--that they accepted everyday people, everyday lives, everyday stories, and the opportunity to document how interesting everyday life can be.

"We are so artsy, it's ridiculous," adds Fallon Peays. "We're family-oriented. We try to work well together. We are definitely a loving family. We just want people to be blessed when they see our family. I hope that we can inspire others to be themselves as much as possible."

The Art Houses program, created by Bang-Jensen, allows professional theater artists to guide Philadelphia and Norristown area households in creating and performing an evening of original theater. The piece will be performed in the participant's home and live streamed to Theatre Horizon audiences. Art Houses will be rehearsed and performed online, giving participants the opportunity to experience a professional theater process from the comfort and safety of their home. The content of the shows will vary depending on each household's story, and may include scenes, songs, monologues, and poetry.

The Peays' Art Houses program will be directed by Marisol Rosa-Shapiro. The family will perform their original work live from their home on the Zoom platform for one performance only, March 20 at 7:30PM. Zoom links to the live streamed performance will be provided after ticket purchase from Theatre Horizon's website, theatrehorizon.org. Ticket buyers have the option to receive a "mystery box" in the mail before the performance with contents chosen by The Peay Family and the creative team. These boxes will provide a tactile relationship to the show, and mimic the surprise of a live performance. Only 80 Mystery Boxes are available. For more information, visit theatrehorizon.org.