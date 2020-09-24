This award was given on behalf of the SMA Founders and is a special recognition for embodying the values expressed by the Founders of the SMA.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, the Stage Managers' Association presented its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management in a virtual ceremony to two distinguished honourees, Philadelphia based stage manager Patreshettarlini (Pat) Adams and Chicago based stage manager Alden J. Vasquez. In addition to these Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA recognized Robert I. Sutherland-Cohen with The Founders Award.

This award was given on behalf of the SMA Founders and is a special recognition for embodying the values expressed by the Founders of the SMA through Robert's work, teaching, writing, and service to the organization.

Honourees are chosen each February from nominations submitted by industry members. The SMA thanks Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids for their leading sponsorship of the event.

Learn more about the Stage Managers' Association at www.stagemanagers.org.

