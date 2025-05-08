The Shawnee Playhouse to Present BEETLEJUICE JR Summer Musical Theatre Camp Intensive

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-sixth season, will be hosting a three-week S.T.A.R.S. Academy "Beetlejuice Junior" Summer Musical Theatre Camp Intensive, on weekdays, from Monday, June 23rd, 2025 through Friday, July 11th, 2025, with a guaranteed weekend of five performances for all participants, at The Shawnee Playhouse, from Friday, July 11th, 2025 through Sunday, July 13th, 2025. This one-of-a-kind, summer intensive is open to all children, ages eight to fourteen years-old, and will be held from 9AM until 3PM, weekdays, at The Shawnee Playhouse and The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort. All campers will be cast in roles for this production, and will receive professional mentoring and training from Midge McClosky, veteran performer, thespian, and executive director of The Shawnee Playhouse.

Based on the hilarious movie with the same name, "Beetlejuice Junior" highlights the story of the demon bio-exorcist, Betelgeuse, and his relentless pursuit to be seen by the living again. After Barbara and Adam Maitland fall though the floor of their beloved home, Betelgeuse seizes this opportunity to get what he has always desired. If these recently deceased can get a living human to say his name three times, then he will be set free. His plan is quickly undermined by one of the most recent living occupants of their house, Lydia, a quick-witted and sharp-tongued girl. She tests Betelgeuse in a way that he never imagined, while simultaneously befriending the Maitlands. As expected, hilarious chaos ensues as this crazy cast of characters attempts to find their way to freedom and happiness, in all different realms of existence.

This three-week program is designed to provide intensive instruction in drama, music and dance, while mounting a full-scale junior production, comprised solely of program participants. Prior theatre experience and training is not necessary. All shows will be on stage at The Shawnee Playhouse, and all participants will be evaluated through entertaining, hands-on class participation, activities, and auditions to determine casting. There will be a plethora of singing, dancing, acting and theatre games. Every participant will be cast and will be familiarized with the story of "Beetlejuice Junior". Campers will finalize learning the script, the songs, movement, staging, and blocking, whilst having a ton of fun. During the third week of camp (tech week), costumes will be put together and the set will be built. Every cast member will become a seasoned pro and will be ready to wow their audiences. Individual costume sizing and ordering will happen after casting.

Camp pricing is below, and can be paid in three separate installments. A limited number of scholarships are available. The payment of a costume fee is required and non-refundable.

Attendance for all three weeks of the intensive and all five shows is mandatory, with the exception of Friday, July 4th. The intensive will run that day for those planning on attending. Please email Midge McClosky (email below) if your child will not be attending on that day. There will be no understudies cast and tickets will need to be purchased in advance to attend any of these performances. Proper footwear and undergarments are required for performances. Lunch, snacks, and drinks are not provided, so please have your camper bring an appropriate lunch daily and pack accordingly. Tickets for the shows are not included in the program and a registration fee and must be purchased separately. Show tickets are also open to the general public and for groups to purchase.

Summer Intensive and Show Dates, Times, and Ticket Prices are as follows:

9AM-3PM, Mondays through Fridays, June 23rd through July 11th (Including July 4th) (Three Week Summer Intensive)

3:00PM: Friday, July 11th, Saturday, July 12th, and Sunday, July 13th 2025

7:00PM: Friday, July 11th, and Saturday, July 12th, 2025

Summer Intensive Camp Participation Fees are $500.00 for the three weeks, payable in increments of $200.00, $150.00, and $150.00 per week.

Show tickets are $13.00 each for all audience members. Meal and a Show tickets are $43.00 for adults and for children ages thirteen to seventeen years old, and $28.00 for children ages four to twelve years old.

