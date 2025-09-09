The Shawnee Playhouse to Hold Auditions for Its Winter Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will be holding auditions for adults and children for their 2025 winter musicals, on Saturday, September 13th, 2025, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, and between 4:30 pm until 6:00 pm, and Sunday, September 14th, 2025, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

The 2025 winter shows include The Shawnee Christmas Spectacular, A Musical Revue, with performances running from November 22nd through December 21st, 2025, and Winnie the Pooh's Christmas Carol, a youth production, with performances running from November 28th through December 20th, 2025. Auditioners should fill out the form below (please click on attached link) to register for an audition slot, prior to their audition:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdytmpAmcHmZMPnctuhcHz4FWjJbuA1zIp2MNBYPs2mfuYUAw/viewform

Auditioners should also bring their headshot, resume, and conflicts to the audition, and should prepare a thirty-two bar cut of a Christmas Song and a one-minute monologue. They may also be asked to do cold reading during their audition as well.

The Shawnee Playhouse Christmas Spectacular is a fun-for-the-whole-family musical revue, where patrons will enjoy belting along to their favorite holiday hits with the playhouse's all-star cast of singers, dancers, and story-tellers. This festive, holiday musical will showcase dancing elves, singing reindeer, and veteran top-talent from the Poconos and surrounding areas, and will feature a special visit from Kris Kringle, with a special meet-and-greet with the big man himself, after every show. This show is guaranteed to put audiences in the Christmas spirit and spread holiday cheer and warmth throughout the cold, winter months!

A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Carol is a youth rendition of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas story, starring Pooh and all of his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood. Comedy, music and true benevolence intertwine as the show recounts the events of one fateful Christmas Eve for the miserly Rabbineezer Scrooge. Scrooge is taught many valuable life lessons, including the true meaning of giving and the importance of family, when he is visited by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future, which are all portrayed by Pooh Bear himself. Along this journey, Rabbineezer encounters his former business partner, Jacob Meeyorly, and his teacher from his school days, Owl Fezywig. Rabbineezer is forced to reflect and reexamine his relationships with his clerk, Tigger Cratchet, and his family, Kanga Cratchet and Piggy Tim, all with the help and guidance of Pooh's owner and friend, Christopher Robin.