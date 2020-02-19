The Players Club of Swarthmore Present ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY

Next up on the Second Stage, The Players Club of Swarthmore's Children's Series presents, Elephant and Piggie's We Are in a Play. With book and lyrics by Mo Willems and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, Elephant and Piggie's We Are in a Play is a rollicking adventure perfect for young audiences. It will leave you doing the "Flippy Floppy Floory" dance. Erin Guard is the director, Ryan Goulden is the music director and Jody Haggerty is the choreographer.

An elephant named Gerald (Kathryn Leech, King of Prussia) and a pig named Piggie (Jodie Baird, Ardmore) are best, best, "bestus" friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end the friendship. Piggy is not worried at all. She's even happier and more excited than usual. That's because she and Gerald have been invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, Squirelle #1 (Desiree Ricardelli, Havertown), Squirrelle #2 (Doris Chan, Garnett Valley) and Squirrelle #3 (Kat Lemon, Swarthmore), three singing Squirrels who love to have a good time. Rounding out the group are friendly neighborhood pals Dog and Penguin (Steve Lythgoe, Aldan). And so begins a day when anything is possible, filled with beloved characters and lively songs.

Elephant and Piggie's We Are in a Play runs from Saturday, Feb. 29, through Sunday, Mar. 18. Saturday performances are at 5 p.m. Sunday performances are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Performances will be held at The Players Club of Swarthmore "Second Stage" Theater on the second floor above the lobby. After each show the actors will be available in the lobby for photos and autographs. Buy tickets, either online at www.pcstheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about PCS including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit www.pcstheater.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You