The Philly Pops to Present POPS ON INDEPENDENCE Concert

The No Name Pops, soon-to-be Philly Pops, will present its return to the stage at the Pops on Independence free concert, part of the Wawa Welcome America Festival, on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 7:00 PM on Independence Mall. This momentous event marks the orchestra’s first official performance under its restored name, the Philly Pops, and the debut of its newly appointed Music Director, Chris Dragon, the highly acclaimed 34-year-old Australian native.

Presented on the Independence Concert Series Stage by VISIT PHILADELPHIA, the evening will feature a very special guest performance by Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer Ben Folds, known worldwide for his boundary-pushing artistry and genre-blending sound. His presence underscores the Pops’ commitment to diverse, inspiring programming that connects generations of music lovers.

The concert will usher in a dynamic new chapter for the orchestra. After operating as the No Name Pops since 2023, the ensemble will once again perform under the name that has been synonymous with Philadelphia’s Signature Sound for over four decades. Along with this milestone comes the launch of a fresh new logo and brand identity, symbolizing the Pops’ musician-centric, forward-thinking vision — one that celebrates both legacy and innovation.

The Pops on Independence concert is part of a 40-year tradition cherished by Philadelphians and visitors alike, offering stirring symphonic popular music in the shadow of Independence Hall — the birthplace of American freedom. This concert is free and open to the public, making it the perfect way to launch the city’s July 4th festivities.

