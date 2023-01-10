The Philly Pops Presents GET UP, STAND UP! With Joshua Henry Next Month

The Philly POPS has announced Get Up, Stand Up! at the Kimmel Cultural Campus on February 17-19, 2023. The concert will feature songs by the greatest soul and R&B legends. One of the best ways to #SAVETHEPOPS is by coming to see the POPS!

The premiere of Get Up, Stand Up! is filled with magic moments of the very best in rhythm and blues performed by a master! The show will feature rising star and three-time Tony and GRAMMY Award nominated artist Joshua Henry. The POPS also welcomes back to the stage guest conductor and Emmy Award winning music director and producer Rickey Minor.

Rickey Minor brings his unforgettable expertise and household name talent to the POPS once again! After his explosive POPS debut last year with SINATRA: A Man and His Music, Minor is returns for what is sure to be an unforgettable program.

Get Up, Stand Up! explores America's trademark rhythm and blues as Hamilton star Henry Powers through his very own encyclopedia of soul--celebrating the sounds of funk, R&B, and soul.

Using his unmatched vocal range and adding in the enticing rhythms of jazz and blues, Joshua Henry will take audiences through the familiar sounds of beloved genres interpreted anew for today's audiences. Come celebrate smash hits like "Heard it Through the Grapevine," "A Change is Gonna Come," "Feeling Good," "What's Going On" and "Let's Get it On."

Recently esteemed for his massive success bringing the role of 'Gaston' to life in the ABC live musical event "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," Henry also starred in the stage-to-screen adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and as Rapunzel's Prince in the all-star limited Broadway engagement of Into The Woods. Additionally, well known for his Tony-nominated run in The Scottsboro Boys and as 'Aaron Burr' in the first touring company of Hamilton, Henry will bring all the charm and repertoire of a seasoned Broadway star for three back-to-back performances in Philly that are not to be missed.

#SAVETHEPOPS by attending concerts and donating today! Donate and get more information at phillypops.org/savethepops

Tickets can be purchased at PhillyPOPS.org, the Kimmel Cultural Campus Box Office, or by phone at 215.893.1999.