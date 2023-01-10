The Philly Pops Presents GET UP, STAND UP! With Joshua Henry Next Month

The Philly POPS has announced Get Up, Stand Up! at the Kimmel Cultural Campus on February 17-19, 2023. The concert will feature songs by the greatest soul and R&B legends. One of the best ways to #SAVETHEPOPS is by coming to see the POPS!
The premiere of Get Up, Stand Up! is filled with magic moments of the very best in rhythm and blues performed by a master! The show will feature rising star and three-time Tony and GRAMMY Award nominated artist Joshua Henry. The POPS also welcomes back to the stage guest conductor and Emmy Award winning music director and producer Rickey Minor.
Rickey Minor brings his unforgettable expertise and household name talent to the POPS once again! After his explosive POPS debut last year with SINATRA: A Man and His Music, Minor is returns for what is sure to be an unforgettable program.
Get Up, Stand Up! explores America's trademark rhythm and blues as Hamilton star Henry Powers through his very own encyclopedia of soul--celebrating the sounds of funk, R&B, and soul.
Using his unmatched vocal range and adding in the enticing rhythms of jazz and blues, Joshua Henry will take audiences through the familiar sounds of beloved genres interpreted anew for today's audiences. Come celebrate smash hits like "Heard it Through the Grapevine," "A Change is Gonna Come," "Feeling Good," "What's Going On" and "Let's Get it On."
Recently esteemed for his massive success bringing the role of 'Gaston' to life in the ABC live musical event "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," Henry also starred in the stage-to-screen adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and as Rapunzel's Prince in the all-star limited Broadway engagement of Into The Woods. Additionally, well known for his Tony-nominated run in The Scottsboro Boys and as 'Aaron Burr' in the first touring company of Hamilton, Henry will bring all the charm and repertoire of a seasoned Broadway star for three back-to-back performances in Philly that are not to be missed.
#SAVETHEPOPS by attending concerts and donating today! Donate and get more information at phillypops.org/savethepops
Tickets can be purchased at PhillyPOPS.org, the Kimmel Cultural Campus Box Office, or by phone at 215.893.1999.
A star-studded lineup is on tap for jazz lovers this February at the legendary Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street in Philadelphia. On Friday & Saturday, February 2 & 3, the club is "Celebrating Sinatra" with the Benny Benack Sextet featuring rising star vocalist Anaïs Reno.
Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center will brighten January with its annual Gala. Light Up The Night will once again give audiences an incredible event to celebrate Uptown. Saturday, January 14 at 5:30pm audiences will gather at the Chester County History Center for signature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres by local native, "Big Chef" and Food Network Star Tom Pizzica of Philly Hots, live music from the Uptown! Singers, fun photos and a silent auction.
Simpatico Theatre is preparing for the premiere of a new play that explores the personal effects of the ongoing overdose crisis in America. A SHADOW THAT BROKE THE LIGHT, co-created by Charlie and Adam DelMarcelle, is a moving and impactful one-man show that is part performance, part art installation, that runs January 11 - 28, 2023 at The Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake Theatre
Camden Repertory Theater celebrates Black History Month with an immersive production of Aishah Rahman's rarely produced underground classic Unfinished Women Cry In No Man's Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage, directed by Chyna Morrison and featuring music direction by JoJo Streater.
